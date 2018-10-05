Malware hits medical devices at 18 percent of healthcare orgs in last year

A new CHIME-KLAS survey of CIOs, CISOs and other security leaders finds that few are confident in their ability to protect patient safety and prevent disruptions from cybercriminals.
By Mike Miliard
October 05, 2018
10:24 AM
Share
CHIME booth at HIMSS18

Nearly one in five provider organizations (18 percent) polled for a new joint report from CHIME and KLAS have seen malware or ransomware infect or impact medical devices in the past year and a half.

WHY IT MATTERS

While few of those incidents ultimately resulted in compromised health information or an audit by the Office for Civil Rights, according to almost 150 chief information officers, chief information security officers, chief technology officers and other IT and infosec leaders polled for the report, those device vulnerabilities were a big concern to most of them.

Fewer than 40 percent of respondents said they are "very confident or confident" that their health systems' existing strategies were adequate to safeguard those devices, protecting patient safety and preventing interruptions in clinical workflow, according to the survey. 

THE BIGGER TREND

The Medical Device Security 2018 report does suggest that progress is being made as hospitals and health systems try to protect their IT systems and connected devices from malicious remote access and corruption from malware.

More than one in four (27 percent) of respondents said their security programs were substantial and fully functional, and almost half (47 percent) said they were developed during this calendar year, reflecting a readiness and responsiveness to persistent and fast-evolving threats.

Still, "progress has been slow," according to CHIME and KLAS, which found the CIOs and CISOs they polled citing internal factors – more than 75 percent cited insufficient resources – as major challenges to devices.

Poor asset and inventory processes were some other hurdles respondents cited, as well as ambiguous org charts that created murky security ownership and responsibilities.

And there were also big complaints about medical device vendors and the regulatory agency that oversees them. A huge majority of those polled – 96 percent – said security vulnerabilities stemmed from manufacturer-related factors.

Just as many said they face challenges managing outmoded operating systems and patching devices. Nearly two-thirds of survey respondents said manufacturers shift blame to FDA regulations they claimed hinder them from improving device security. Another third, meanwhile, said lack of clarity with FDA policies gave manufacturers and excuse to duck responsibility for device flaws.

ON THE RECORD

"Safeguarding medical devices requires a joint effort from both provider organizations and device manufacturers," added KLAS President Adam Gale. "Many providers have the basic building blocks for a general security program in place and are making progress, although it is difficult and time consuming, toward developing a mature program. We also are seeing some manufacturers being more proactive and accountable."

"Unsecured and poorly secured medical devices put patients at risk of great harm if those devices are hacked," said CHIME CEO Russ Branzell in a statement. "In recent years, that risk has increased exponentially as devices in hospitals and health organizations have become more and more interconnected. Our members are looking for ways to safeguard these devices, but they need resources and support to be effective."

Focus on Cybersecurity

In October, we take a deep dive into security strategy and pressing threats.

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Government & Policy, Privacy & Security, Quality and Safety
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Atul Gawande sitting on couch
Top Story
Atul Gawande to keynote HIMSS19

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
These 10 hospitals scored an 'F', pose greatest risk to patients, Leapfrog says
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Mobile
Cloud Computing

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Privacy & Security
Quality and Safety

Video

Gyre Renwick talking to himss tv at health 2.0 conference
Population health management often starts with a ride
Kamal Obbad talking to HIMSS TV
Genomics startup bets on blockchain for data sharing platform
Thomas Mason speaking with HIMSS TV
HHS working to leverage APIs to help healthcare consumers
Kyra Bobinet talks to himss tv
AI works to close brain-behavior gap with healthy eating app

More Stories

CHIME booth at HIMSS18
Malware hits medical devices at 18 percent of healthcare orgs
veterans affairs building sign
Cerner reveals long list of VA EHR modernization partners
outside view of Saint Luke's Health System in Kansas City

Saint Luke’s Health System is an 11-hospital network based in Kansas City, Missouri. Credit: Saint Luke’s

Clinical decision support tools save 20 lives in 6 months at Saint Luke’s Health System
BlackBerry launches Spark platform for secure connectivity
Dan Constantino speaking to HIMSS TV

Dan Costantino, CISO at Penn Medicine, will be speaking at the upcoming HIMSS Healthcare Security Forum in Boston, Oct. 15-16.

Using data and analytics to protect health information
Intersystems booth at HIMSS17.
InterSystems launches new data platform to speed app development leveraging FHIR
Keshana Owens-Cody
How care coordination tech helped one health network address social determinants
man putting thumb on biometric reader
Hospitals have concerns about biometrics