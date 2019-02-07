Malaysia’s new Health Advisory Council to help step up public-private collaboration

The Health Minister said that public-private healthcare collaboration would help public hospitals, in particular, to tackle various issues like shortage of specialists and facilities as well as heavy workload and rising cost of treatment.
By Dean Koh
February 07, 2019
01:13 AM
Share

Above photo: Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (centre) visits Ampang Hospital, a public hospital in Selangor, Malaysia. Credit: Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad's Facebook page.

In May 2018, Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said that the Health Ministry will be setting up an independent Health Advisory Council within 100 days to advise the ministry on strengthening healthcare delivery. The Health Advisory Council was finally established in January 2019 and “several private hospitals have expressed their wish to cooperate (with the Health Ministry)”, according to Dr Dzulkefly when he visited Ampang Hospital, a government hospital yesterday.

He also added that the public-private healthcare collaboration would help public hospitals, in particular, to tackle various issues like shortage of specialists and facilities as well as heavy workload and rising cost of treatment.

The Health Advisory Council’s role is to generate ideas towards empowering the nation’s healthcare system as well as assisting the government in formulating a new direction that will steer the Health Ministry to provide world-class services.

Dr Dzulkefly also urged the public to undergo early screening and detection tests for cancer as the disease had become the second highest cause of death among the people in Malaysia. He said in an article by The Sun Daily that an estimated 60% of cancer cases in the country are detected at late stages, either at Stage III or IV.

Last November, Dr Dzulkefly announced that the Ministry of Health is committed to ensuring that the electronic medical record system (EMR) can be realised within three years at 145 hospitals nationwide, as a way to improve the country's health service to a better level.

Topics: 
Government & Policy
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Gavel DOJ False Claims Greenway
Top Story
DOJ slams Greenway with $57 million False Claims fine

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
Apple unveils Watch Series 4 with FDA-approved ECG
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
VA Cerner EHR Project CHIO Genevieve Morris resigns
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Patient Engagement

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Population Health
Imaging

Video

Improving the patient experience with AI and chatbots
How digital health tools benefit from evidence-based practices
Guide to surviving HIMSS19
Putting IT to work to improve healthcare delivery

More Stories

HIMSSTV HIMSS19
Update: HIMSS TV adds new experts to interview at HIMSS19

Providers that currently are currently live with CommonWell Services. (Image: CommonWell Health Alliance)

CommonWell Connector Program offers new way to connect
tablet EHR
Small practices want more usable EHRs, KLAS says
HIMSS19: A short guide to regional workshops
MedStar EHR usability campaign shows UX challenges
Laptop doctors
Slack earns HIPAA compliance
Improving the patient experience with AI and chatbots
MITRE Corporation to showcase SMART Scatter analytics at HIMSS19