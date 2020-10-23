Global Edition
Workforce

MaineHealth picks a high-profile physician CIO to lead its IT department

Dr. Daniel J. Nigrin, senior vice president and CIO at Boston Children’s Hospital, will take over in January.
By Bill Siwicki
October 23, 2020
12:34 PM

MaineHealth, northern New England’s largest health system, has selected a physician-information technology leader from Boston Children’s Hospital to lead its IT team.

WHAT HAPPENED

Dr. Daniel J. Nigrin, who currently is senior vice president and CIO at Boston Children’s Hospital, has been chosen as MaineHealth’s new CIO. He replaces Abdul Bengali, who since January has served as interim CIO. He replaced Marci Dunn, the health system’s previous CIO who passed away after a long illness.

Nigrin will begin his new duties at MaineHealth in January 2021.

WHY IT MATTERS

Nigrin has been with Boston Children’s since 1995, shortly after completing medical school and his residency at Baltimore’s Johns Hopkins University Medical School and Johns Hopkins Hospital, respectively.

During his time at Boston Children’s, he served as an attending physician specializing in pediatric endocrinology and found he was drawn to the role that technology plays in delivering high-quality care.

"It’s a unique opportunity to make a difference in people’s lives at a time when technology is playing an increasing role in the provision of healthcare."

Dr. Daniel J. Nigrin, Boston Children’s Hospital

Nigrin began to assume increasing responsibility within Boston Children’s IT department and in 1999 obtained a master’s degree in medical informatics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In 2001, he was named senior vice president and CIO at Boston Children’s. He continued to practice medicine and see patients while serving in that role.

During his time leading the IT team at Boston Children’s, Nigrin gained experience across a range of IT functions, including overseeing the installation of Cerner and Epic software.

THE LARGER TREND

Nigrin has a wealth of experience, including dealing with cybersecurity.

In 2014, Boston Children’s Hospital was attacked by the hacker organization Anonymous. The assault was aggressive and attempted to penetrate the hospital’s network through spear phishing emails and direct attacks on exposed ports and services.

No patient data was compromised. Nigrin had three weeks warning. His team and the incident response team were prepared. They met every strike with a counterstrike, and brought in some third-party cybersecurity firms for their expertise.

ON THE RECORD

“In Dan we get an experienced and knowledgeable physician-executive with strong credentials as an information technology leader,” said Richard Petersen, president of MaineHealth.

Nigrin says he was drawn to the opportunity at MaineHealth because it offers a chance to lead an enterprise with multiple local health systems pursuing a broad medical mission.

“At MaineHealth, there’s an opportunity to leverage technology in a way that positively impacts thousands of patients across Maine and Carroll County, N.H.,” Nigrin said. “It’s a unique opportunity to make a difference in people’s lives at a time when technology is playing an increasing role in the provision of healthcare.”

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bsiwicki@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Workforce

More regional news

Fernando Cortez of La Clínica de La Raza California

Fernando Cortez, CIO and information security officer at La Clínica de La Raza in Oakland, California

A deep look inside La Clínica de La Raza’s virtual Epic go-live

By
Bill Siwicki
October 23, 2020

Healthway Medical Group integrates primary and specialist clinics on teleconsult app

By
Dean Koh
October 22, 2020
artificial intelligence graphic

FDA highlights the need to address bias in AI

By
Kat Jercich
October 22, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

Fernando Cortez of La Clínica de La Raza California

Fernando Cortez, CIO and information security officer at La Clínica de La Raza in Oakland, California
A deep look inside La Clínica de La Raza’s virtual Epic go-live

Most Read

Q&A: 'For years nurses have been left out of the conversation'
Mayo Clinic and Google: COVID-19 shows the importance of data liquidity
Women in healthcare hold most manager positions, but a lack of minority representation persists
COVID-19 highlights need for more efficient and safer hospital communications
Konica Minolta pays $500K to settle EHR whistleblower case
Symptom checker at Royal Marsden Hospital reduces COVID infection risk for cancer patients

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Privacy & Security
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Quality and Safety
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Anya Eldan, vice president of the Startup Division of the Israel Innovation Authority
Bio-convergence: How it is shaping future of healthcare tech
top stories
Racial bias puts people of color more at risk from COVID-19; admissions down 10.5%
Dr. Danielle Hairston
Telehealth bridging the gap for behavioral health patients
Alliance for Better Health CEO Dr. Jacob Reider
Siloed approaches to social determinants of health aren't enough

More Stories

HIMSS digital maturity models aid transformations
Three hospital staff members at a computer screen
RLDatix buys Verge Health, building out tools for patient safety, risk mitigation
Woman in front of laptop
Teladoc Health data shows virtual mental healthcare boom
Christian Counseling Associates building in Plano Texas

Christian Counseling Associates in Plano, Texas.

At one practice, more clients keep telehealth appointments than in-person ones
Terri Ripley, chair of the HIMSS Public Policy Committee
HIMSS committee helping healthcare orgs, policymakers improve health equity
Columns of dates and notations on a computer screen
AI and machine learning: A gift, and a curse, for cybersecurity
Cerner trade show booth
'Hey Cerner': Company seeks health systems to help test new Voice Assist tech
SkinVision's Gavin Matthews
Changing landscape of digital dermatology