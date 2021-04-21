Global Edition
Workforce

Livongo founder says the time for 'piloting' is over

"I believe the next 18 months will define the next five years," said Glen Tullman, now CEO of the new Transcarent platform.
By Kat Jercich
April 21, 2021
09:42 AM
Glen Tullman

Glen Tullman speaks at a conference in 2018
("775105076GB00208_TechCrunch" by TechCrunch is licensed under CC BY 2.0)

When telehealth platform Teladoc and chronic care management program Livongo merged last year, the $18.5 billion deal rattled the windows of the digital health industry.  

At the time, Livongo founder and at the time executive chairman Glen Tullman said the goal was to provide a one-stop shop for healthcare without losing out on clinician empathy.  

Now, Tullman – who was also CEO of Allscripts for 15 years and helped take it public – has moved on to yet another new healthcare venture: Transcarent, a platform aimed at overhauling employer self-insurance.

"We want to partner with health systems across the country," said Tullman at the AVIA Virtual Network Summit this week.  

"We think health systems are not the problem; they're the solution. The problem is in the middle," Tullman continued.   

During a fireside chat with AVIA CEO and president Linda Finkel, Tullman pointed to what he saw as the disconnect between consumer-facing digital companies, such as Amazon and Uber, and healthcare.  

Apple, for example, doesn't limit their company – or even their products – to a single function.   

"Most younger people don't consider an iPhone a phone," he said. "What they've done is created an experience that people really value."     

Only in healthcare, he said, do providers present you with inconvenient appointments – "exactly when you have to work" – at sometimes faraway locations.  

And meanwhile, costs keep increasing.  

"If you're a health system in the market and your competitor is better than you," he said, "you can't try to hide it." 

Instead, he suggested, innovate to fix the problem – or risk losing out. "At every moment, you're dropping behind or you're getting better," he said.

He pointed to a fragmented system that can lead to confusion and inefficiencies. His son, for example, gets insulin to treat his Type 1 diabetes from one provider, a pump from another and a continuous glucose monitor from a third. He's insured by a fourth company.

"And that's just to stay healthy," said Tullman – if anything goes wrong, his son has to be hospitalized. 

"How could that possibly make sense?" he wondered.

The way Tullman sees it, we're at a pivotal moment in digital health.   

"I believe the next 18 months will define the next five years," he said. "If you're not moving now, you've got to stop piloting. You've got to stop studying. You've got to jump in," he said.

Overall, he said, the people who matter in the industry are those being served: patients and their families.  

"How do we empower people to live healthier lives?" he asked.

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Telehealth, Workforce

More regional news

(Photo: Monica Silvestre from Pexels)

With UpNext, HIMSS spotlights 'products that solve problems'

By
Healthcare IT News
April 21, 2021
(Photo: Vojtech Okenka from Pexels)

HIMSS21 Digital offers unique user experience

By
Healthcare IT News
April 21, 2021
A person holding an open binder

(Photo by Ono Kosuki from Pexels)

Congressional watchdog issues recommendations for VA IT system overhaul

By
Kat Jercich
April 21, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

telehealth telemedicine virtual care

(Credit: Anna Shvets/Pexels)
How do providers strike the right balance between in-person care and telehealth?

Most Read

iPads for telehealth can help reduce depression in patients
Wellstar Health hires Hank Capps as new CIO
Florida woman to pay $20.3M after using telemedicine to shield alleged fraud
IBM sale of Watson Health could enable renewed focus on cloud growth
Health center customizes telehealth mobile device that's easy to use for the elderly
Digital health literacy as a social determinant of health

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Interoperability
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Population Health
Privacy & Security

Video

Cybersecurity state of the industry: A look at emerging threats
HealthEC CIO Sita Kapoor
Pop Health 4.0: What it is and where population health is heading
HIMSS Media top stories
CDC, FDA pause J&J vaccine; Mayo Clinic rolls out remote diagnostics platform
Sponsored by
Amaresh Tripathy, global analytics leader at Genpact
Healthcare's journey into the digital age

More Stories

Macon Community Hospital Lafayette Tennessee RCM

Macon Community Hospital in Lafayette, Tennessee. (Credit: Macon Community Hospital)

Macon Community Hospital slashes A/R days from 57 to 37 with Cerner RCM
A doctor examines coronary images while a patient is on video screen

(Photo by Yoshiyoshi Hirokawa/Getty Images)

Amazon-powered Data Fusion Center could shed light on who isn't using telehealth – and why
HealthEC CIO Sita Kapoor
Pop Health 4.0: What it is and where population health is heading
Vaccination programme, COVID-19, coronavirus

(Photo by Darla Williams/ Getty Images) 

HIMSS offers recommendations on the role of digital health in vaccine distribution
COVID-19, NHS

(Photo by Sturti/ Getty Images) 

David Cameron lobbied for NHS staff's personal data
A pile of binders

(Photo via PixaBay)

FDA amends 8 classification regs in response to Cures Act
Preferred Behavioral Health Group telehealth

(Credit: Preferred Behavioral Health Group)

How one health system moved 85% of its services to telehealth
A person in scrubs appears on a laptop screen

(Photo by Edwin Tan/Getty Images)

Optum now offering virtual care nationwide, execs say