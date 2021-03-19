Global Edition
Population Health

Lessons from an international study on using health IT for COVID-19

Researchers examined how six hospitals in the United States and the United Kingdom used digital health tools in their response to the pandemic.
By Kat Jercich
March 19, 2021
01:53 PM
A COVId-19 patient in a hospital bed

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The novel coronavirus affected countries – and health systems – all over the world. But not every hospital used health information technology in the same way to address the needs of patients with COVID-19.

In an accepted manuscript published this past week in the Journal of the American Medical Informatics Association, researchers examined how six hospitals with a long history of health information technology use have responded to the COVID-19 pandemic from an HIT perspective.  

"Importantly, the HIT-related responses to COVID-19 were perceived to have further highlighted the value of informaticians for improving care and responding quickly to emergent needs," wrote the researchers.  

WHY IT MATTERS 

The researchers found a number of themes emerging in the ways health systems from the United States and the United Kingdom used IT during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One major theme was the need to manage an unusually high number of patients, coupled with the strain on resources such as medication. This necessitated "rapid and responsive" changes to health systems, such as expediting governance processes and using electronic health records to forecast which wards would soon be reaching capacity.   

Hospitals also used health IT to improve treatment accuracy and effectiveness. Some sites did so by making all relevant information easily accessible and viewable to providers, and by building patient information from multiple systems into clinical decision support messages.   

A third theme focused on negating infection risk.  

"Across all study sites, EHRs and related technologies played a major role in identifying COVID-19 positive patients, coordinating isolation units, and minimizing infection risk to both providers and patients being treated for other conditions," the researchers wrote.  

The study noted, perhaps unsurprisingly, that the sites ramped up telehealth usage, particularly for non-essential outpatient appointments.  

"Similarly, using technology to facilitate minimal-contact ward rounds within hospital was implemented in multiple sites, which reduced the need to use personal protective equipment, and mitigated risk of infection to providers," wrote the research team.  

THE LARGER TREND  

Using digital health tools to help predict patient capacity has been a major strategy for health systems, particularly at the start of the pandemic.

As resource needs have shifted, so has the response to them, with hospitals seeking analytics, EHR integration and automation for healthier supply chains.  

ON THE RECORD  

"Our interview data point to the value of a combination of responsive governance, EHRs and accompanying technologies to reduce burden of care, decrease discharge time, drug shortages and health worker exposure," wrote the researchers.

"As COVID-19 continues to be at the forefront of global healthcare priorities, more health systems can begin to consider how best to utilize HIT in the fight against the disease," they continued.

 

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Analytics, Clinical, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Population Health

More regional news

St. James Manor Crete Illinois nursing nurses

St. James Manor in Crete, Illinois. (Photo: St. James Manor)

St. James Manor uses app to meet extra nursing needs during pandemic

By
Bill Siwicki
March 19, 2021
Social prescribing, wellbeing

Credit: Social prescribing London 

Roundup: Social prescribing launches in London, ETZ Hospital adopts uPerform and more briefs

By
Sara Mageit
March 19, 2021
NHSX, digital aspirants programme

Credit: Shuttershock NHS hospital corridors

New wave of 30 trusts to join Digital Aspirants programme, says UK health secretary

By
Sara Mageit
March 19, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

A COVID-19 vaccine is administered
(Photo: Mario Tama / Getty Images)
Hospital IT leaders offer up-close views of their vaccine deployment strategies

Most Read

Health center's makeshift telehealth was OK, but now it's building something grand
Jvion launches new COVID Vaccination Prioritization Index
Cerner PAC stops donating to elected officials who 'incited violence' in Capitol
President Joe Biden's plan to control the COVID-19 pandemic on day one
Indiana lawmakers push to expand telehealth after pandemic
ONC's Synthetic Health Data Challenge seeks new approaches to analytics

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Population Health
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

HIMSS Media top stories
Amazon expanding telehealth services nationwide; Doctor on Demand, Grand Rounds merge
Sponsored by
Fortinet Field CISO Troy Ament
How organizations can remain secure during digital transformations
Advancing Health Equity founder and CEO Dr. Uché Blackstock
Mitigating racial bias in digital health tools
Dr. Azizi Seixas
Systemic racism contributing to COVID-19 disparities for communities of color

More Stories

Fortinet Field CISO Troy Ament
How organizations can remain secure during digital transformations
Code displayed on screen

(Photo: Markus Spiske/Pexels)

Not seeing results from AI? Engineering may be the missing piece
Dr. Vivek Murthy, Dr. Rachel Levine and Sen. Richard Burr

(L-R) Dr. Vivek Murthy, Dr. Rachel Levine and Sen. Richard Burr
(Photo: Caroline Brehman-Pool/Getty Images)

Drs. Vivek Murthy and Rachel Levine advance out of Senate HELP committee
Amazon logo

(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Amazon confirms nationwide expansion of telehealth services
Children's National Hospital in Washington

Children's National Hospital in Washington

Children's National jumps short-term telehealth hurdles while focused on long-term transformation
A gavel sitting on a desk

(Photo: Sora Shimazaki from Pexels)

CareCentrix files corporate espionage lawsuit against Signify Health
Advancing Health Equity founder and CEO Dr. Uché Blackstock
Mitigating racial bias in digital health tools
A telehealth consultation

(Photo: Yoshiyoshi Hirokawa/Getty Images)

Pandemic era telehealth grew most in wealthy and metro areas, RAND study shows