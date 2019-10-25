Global Edition
Mergers & Acquisitions

Leidos commercial EHR consulting business acquired by ettain group

The staffing firm also acquired Global Employment Solutions and has gained new private equity funding; parent company Leidos Inc. retains its healthcare business serving government customers.
By Max Sullivan
October 25, 2019
10:57 AM

Leidos Health, the commercial health IT consulting arm of the giant government technology and services contractor, has been acquired by the ettain group, a talent procurement firm focused on the IT space; ettain also announced its acquisition of Global Employment Solutions.

Leidos Health, will be rebranded, along with ettain group's healthcare IT practice, as ettain health. 

With the deals, terms of which were not disclosed, ettain – which had been a portfolio company of NMS Capital – gained a majority investment from Alvarez & Marsal Capital, a private equity firm, with NMS ceding its ownership.

The acquisitions of Leidos Health and Global Employment Solutions will help ettain group to bolster its IT staffing and consulting capabilities nationwide, in cities such as Chicago, Denver and New York.

"We believe that the combination of these three companies immediately creates a leader in the market with a focus on in-demand IT skills and solutions," said Alex Nivelle, a partner at A&M Capital.

Leidos Health was originally formed through the acquisitions of Vitalize Consulting Solutions and MaxIT Healthcare in 2011 and 2012, respectively, and is a leading provider of electronic health record implementation, optimization and go-live services.

Its parent company, Leidos Inc., retains a large healthcare business that serves government and commercial customers, and is notably working alongside Cerner on the EHR modernizations ongoing at both the U.S. Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs.

"The Leidos Health business brings deep knowledge and comprehensive healthcare IT advisory, implementation, optimization and application management solutions," said ettain group CEO Trent Beekman in a statement. "GES brings years of experience in IT and professional staffing and ranks among the largest U.S. staffing firms."

Max Sullivan is a freelance writer and reporter who, in addition to writing about healthcare, has covered business stories, municipal government, education and crime.

Twitter: @maxsullivanlive
Email: maxesullivan@gmail.com

Australian Hospital earns HIMSS Davies Award for patient safety