Leapfrog names top hospitals for patient safety
The Leapfrog Group has issued its annual list of top hospitals for quality and safety for 2019.
WHY IT MATTERS
Leapfrog, the national watchdog focused on health care safety and quality, recognizes hospitals that have demonstrated leading-edge quality and safety, as identified through the Leapfrog Hospital Survey.
The survey compares performance on national standards of patient safety, quality, efficiency and management structures that prevent errors – offering a comprehensive picture of how patients fare at individual institutions.
This data also enables hospitals to benchmark their progress toward The Leapfrog Group’s standards and measure the care they deliver.
Among the factors considered in the survey: hospitals' ability to to prevent infections, reduce C-sections, use technology to reduce medication errors and implement surgical volume standards for safety.
Fewer than 6% of all eligible facilities have attained top hospital recognition from Leapfrog.
THE LARGER TREND
Of the 120 Top Hospitals recognized in 2019, 55 are teaching hospitals, 37 are general hospitals, 18 are rural hospitals and 10 are children’s hospitals.
Florida, California, Michigan and Virginia boast the greatest number of Top Hospitals, with nine or more hospitals in each of those states receiving the elite distinction.
ON THE RECORD
"Our Top Hospital award, one of the most prestigious in the U.S., recognizes hospitals for ensuring their facilities prioritize safety and quality in patient care,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group.
“The standards achieved by Top Hospitals reflect the high expectations set by Leapfrog and its expert panels, which starts with a commitment to transparency. We also commend all hospitals that demonstrated this commitment by participating in the 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Survey.”
2019 LEAPFROG TOP GENERAL HOSPITALS
California
Desert Valley Hospital
Woodland Memorial Hospital
Florida
AdventHealth Apopka
AdventHealth Carrollwood
AdventHealth Daytona Beach
AdventHealth North Pinellas
AdventHealth Palm Coast
AdventHealth Sebring
AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
AdventHealth Zephyrhills
Baptist Medical Center Nassau
JFK Medical Center North Campus
Jupiter Medical Center
Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
Orlando Health Health Central Hospital
Illinois
AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center Bolingbrook
AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center GlenOaks
HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
Louisiana
Our Lady of the Lake Ascension
Missouri
Mercy Hospital Washington
Nevada
Henderson Hospital
Northern Nevada Medical Center
New Jersey
Riverview Medical Center
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Hamilton
New Mexico
Lovelace Women's Hospital
New York
St. Francis Hospital, The Heart Center
North Carolina
Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Texas
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital ‐ Tyler
Medical City Alliance
Medical City Denton
Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Virginia
Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
Inova Alexandria Hospital
Reston Hospital Center
Washington
EvergreenHealth
2019 LEAPFROG TOP CHILDREN’S HOSPITALS
California
Loma Linda University Children's Hospital
Valley Children's Hospital
Florida
Nemours Children's Hospital, Orlando
Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
Wolfson Children's Hospital
New York
John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital
Pennsylvania
UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh
Tennessee
Children's Hospital at Erlanger
Texas
Texas Children's Hospital West Campus
Washington
Mary Bridge Children's Hospital & Health Network
2019 LEAPFROG TOP RURAL HOSPITALS
Florida
AdventHealth Wauchula
Baptist Health South Florida Mariners Hospital
Georgia
AdventHealth Gordon
Floyd Polk Medical Center
Illinois
OSF Holy Family Medical Center
Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center
Kentucky
AdventHealth Manchester
Maine
Waldo County General Hospital
Michigan
Dickinson County Healthcare System
OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group
Spectrum Health Kelsey Hospital
Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital
Nebraska
Great Plains Health
Ohio
East Liverpool City Hospital
Pennsylvania
UPMC Northwest
Tennessee
Cumberland Medical Center
Texas
AdventHealth Rollins Brook
Memorial Medical Center ‐ San Augustin
2019 LEAPFROG TOP TEACHING HOSPITALS
California
Adventist Medical Center ‐ Reedley
Adventist Medical Center Hanford
Kaiser Foundation Hospital ‐ San Diego Clairemont
Kaiser Foundation Hospital, Orange County - Anaheim
Kaiser Foundation Hospital, Orange County ‐ Irvine
Kaiser Permanente Fontana Medical Center
Kaiser Permanente Foundation Hospital, Downey Medical Center
Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center
Kaiser Permanente Riverside Medical Center
Mercy General Hospital
Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns
Stanford Health Care
Colorado
Rose Medical Center
Sky Ridge Medical Center
Florida
AdventHealth Orlando
Brandon Regional Hospital
Gulf Coast Medical Center
Idaho
St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Illinois
Loyola Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
Loyola University Medical Center
Rush Oak Park Hospital
Indiana
The Women's Hospital
Massachusetts
Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital
Carney Hospital
Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital
Michigan
Covenant HealthCare
Henry Ford Macomb Hospitals
Michigan Medicine
St. Joseph Mercy ‐ Chelsea
St. Joseph Mercy Oakland
Nevada
MountainView Hospital
St. Mary's Regional Medical Center of Reno
New Jersey
Englewood Hospital and Medical Center
Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Ocean Medical Center
Saint Barnabas Medical Center
New York
St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center
North Carolina
Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
Rex Hospital, Inc.
Pennsylvania
Lancaster General Hospital
Lehigh Valley Hospital ‐ Cedar Crest
Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
St. Luke's University Hospital ‐ Bethlehem Campus
Rhode Island
The Miriam Hospital
South Carolina
Aiken Regional Medical Centers
Prisma Health Patewood Hospital
Utah
Cache Valley Hospital
Virginia
Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center
Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital of Richmond
Inova Fairfax Hospital
Novant Health UVA Health System
Prince William Medical Center
University of Virginia Medical Center
Virginia Hospital Center - Arlington Health System
Washington
St. Joseph Medical Center of Tacoma