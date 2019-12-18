Leapfrog names top hospitals for patient safety

The Leapfrog Group has issued its annual list of top hospitals for quality and safety for 2019.

WHY IT MATTERS

Leapfrog, the national watchdog focused on health care safety and quality, recognizes hospitals that have demonstrated leading-edge quality and safety, as identified through the Leapfrog Hospital Survey.

The survey compares performance on national standards of patient safety, quality, efficiency and management structures that prevent errors – offering a comprehensive picture of how patients fare at individual institutions.

This data also enables hospitals to benchmark their progress toward The Leapfrog Group’s standards and measure the care they deliver.

Among the factors considered in the survey: hospitals' ability to to prevent infections, reduce C-sections, use technology to reduce medication errors and implement surgical volume standards for safety.

Fewer than 6% of all eligible facilities have attained top hospital recognition from Leapfrog.

THE LARGER TREND

Of the 120 Top Hospitals recognized in 2019, 55 are teaching hospitals, 37 are general hospitals, 18 are rural hospitals and 10 are children’s hospitals.

Florida, California, Michigan and Virginia boast the greatest number of Top Hospitals, with nine or more hospitals in each of those states receiving the elite distinction.

ON THE RECORD

"Our Top Hospital award, one of the most prestigious in the U.S., recognizes hospitals for ensuring their facilities prioritize safety and quality in patient care,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group.

“The standards achieved by Top Hospitals reflect the high expectations set by Leapfrog and its expert panels, which starts with a commitment to transparency. We also commend all hospitals that demonstrated this commitment by participating in the 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Survey.”

2019 LEAPFROG TOP GENERAL HOSPITALS

California

Desert Valley Hospital

Woodland Memorial Hospital

Florida

AdventHealth Apopka

AdventHealth Carrollwood

AdventHealth Daytona Beach

AdventHealth North Pinellas

AdventHealth Palm Coast

AdventHealth Sebring

AdventHealth Wesley Chapel

AdventHealth Zephyrhills

Baptist Medical Center Nassau

JFK Medical Center North Campus

Jupiter Medical Center

Orlando Health South Lake Hospital

Orlando Health Health Central Hospital

Illinois

AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center Bolingbrook

AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center GlenOaks

HSHS St. Mary's Hospital

Louisiana

Our Lady of the Lake Ascension

Missouri

Mercy Hospital Washington

Nevada

Henderson Hospital

Northern Nevada Medical Center

New Jersey

Riverview Medical Center

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Hamilton

New Mexico

Lovelace Women's Hospital

New York

St. Francis Hospital, The Heart Center

North Carolina

Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center

Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

Novant Health Medical Park Hospital

Texas

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital ‐ Tyler

Medical City Alliance

Medical City Denton

Methodist Richardson Medical Center

Virginia

Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital

Inova Alexandria Hospital

Reston Hospital Center

Washington

EvergreenHealth

2019 LEAPFROG TOP CHILDREN’S HOSPITALS

California

Loma Linda University Children's Hospital

Valley Children's Hospital

Florida

Nemours Children's Hospital, Orlando

Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children

Wolfson Children's Hospital

New York

John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital

Pennsylvania

UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

Tennessee

Children's Hospital at Erlanger

Texas

Texas Children's Hospital West Campus

Washington

Mary Bridge Children's Hospital & Health Network



2019 LEAPFROG TOP RURAL HOSPITALS

Florida

AdventHealth Wauchula

Baptist Health South Florida Mariners Hospital

Georgia

AdventHealth Gordon

Floyd Polk Medical Center

Illinois

OSF Holy Family Medical Center

Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center

Kentucky

AdventHealth Manchester

Maine

Waldo County General Hospital

Michigan

Dickinson County Healthcare System

OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group

Spectrum Health Kelsey Hospital

Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital

Nebraska

Great Plains Health

Ohio

East Liverpool City Hospital

Pennsylvania

UPMC Northwest

Tennessee

Cumberland Medical Center

Texas

AdventHealth Rollins Brook

Memorial Medical Center ‐ San Augustin

2019 LEAPFROG TOP TEACHING HOSPITALS

California

Adventist Medical Center ‐ Reedley

Adventist Medical Center Hanford

Kaiser Foundation Hospital ‐ San Diego Clairemont

Kaiser Foundation Hospital, Orange County - Anaheim

Kaiser Foundation Hospital, Orange County ‐ Irvine

Kaiser Permanente Fontana Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Foundation Hospital, Downey Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Riverside Medical Center

Mercy General Hospital

Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns

Stanford Health Care

Colorado

Rose Medical Center

Sky Ridge Medical Center

Florida

AdventHealth Orlando

Brandon Regional Hospital

Gulf Coast Medical Center

Idaho

St. Luke's Boise Medical Center

Illinois

Loyola Gottlieb Memorial Hospital

Loyola University Medical Center

Rush Oak Park Hospital

Indiana

The Women's Hospital

Massachusetts

Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital

Carney Hospital

Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital

Michigan

Covenant HealthCare

Henry Ford Macomb Hospitals

Michigan Medicine

St. Joseph Mercy ‐ Chelsea

St. Joseph Mercy Oakland

Nevada

MountainView Hospital

St. Mary's Regional Medical Center of Reno

New Jersey

Englewood Hospital and Medical Center

Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

Jersey Shore University Medical Center

Ocean Medical Center

Saint Barnabas Medical Center

New York

St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center

North Carolina

Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

Rex Hospital, Inc.

Pennsylvania

Lancaster General Hospital

Lehigh Valley Hospital ‐ Cedar Crest

Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center

St. Luke's University Hospital ‐ Bethlehem Campus

Rhode Island

The Miriam Hospital

South Carolina

Aiken Regional Medical Centers

Prisma Health Patewood Hospital

Utah

Cache Valley Hospital

Virginia

Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center

Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital of Richmond

Inova Fairfax Hospital

Novant Health UVA Health System

Prince William Medical Center

University of Virginia Medical Center

Virginia Hospital Center - Arlington Health System

Washington

St. Joseph Medical Center of Tacoma