Global Edition
Telehealth

KLAS: Teladoc, Epic report widest breadth of telehealth capabilities

Meanwhile, Amwell and Caregility said they had deep rates of customer adoption of their telemedicine tools.
By Kat Jercich
May 21, 2021
04:10 PM

Photo: Kimberly Sue Walker/Getty Images

In a new report examining the rapidly evolving telehealth landscape, KLAS found that vendors self-reported a wide array of capabilities – and it noted that different companies can meet different customers' needs.

KLAS also found varying levels of self-reported customer adoption of vendors' tools across four common telehealth scenarios.  

"To help healthcare organizations quickly understand the breadth of vendors’ telehealth offerings, KLAS has developed a framework – or ecosystem – meant to guide organizations to vendors who can accommodate their specific care types, use cases, and technical requirements," according to the report.  

WHY IT MATTERS  

KLAS found that, perhaps unsurprisingly, virtual care platform vendors reported the broadest capability sets regarding delivery, front-end technology and connectivity, workflow and content, and integration.  

Teladoc Health scored highest of any of the included vendors for total capabilities offered, although closer to the average for customer adoption rates.   

"Teladoc Health reports customers most often adopt capabilities for tele-specialty consults, and a majority also do scheduled and on-demand visits," said KLAS researchers. 

"Teladoc’s offering stands out for its front-end technology, particularly the hardware," they add.  

Amwell, meanwhile, reported a greater adoption rate (especially for front-end technology and communication), but fewer capabilities.  

And Caregility, which won a Best in KLAS award this year, "reports deep adoption for scheduled and on-demand visits as well as tele-specialty consultations," said KLAS.  

"Their capability set is more limited than those of more long-standing vendors, especially regarding care delivery and workflows, where Caregility supplements with several third-party partnerships," the report said.

When it comes to electronic health record-centric virtual care, Epic self-reported the greatest breadth of capabilities and highest customer adoption.

KLAS also noted "surprisingly broad capabilities" from remote patient monitoring vendors, particularly Health Recovery Solutions – especially when it came to video visits.  

And when it comes to video conferencing platforms, KLAS says Doxy.me "stands out" for administrative workflows.  

"They report integration with most EMR vendors, though in previous research, customers have noted integration struggles," researchers said.  

THE LARGER TREND  

The COVID-19 crisis triggered a push toward telehealth services, including from companies that had not previously offered virtual care.

Now, demand for telemedicine on the patient side has slowed somewhat. But industry interest is continuing apace – with many big players, such as Amazon, throwing their hat into the proverbial ring

ON THE RECORD  

"The COVID-19 pandemic greatly accelerated healthcare delivery organizations’ adoption of telehealth and virtual care technologies," said KLAS researchers. "As these organizations scrambled to meet the immediate demand, they quickly implemented solutions that often required few resources and met focused needs.

"At the same time," they said, "vendors quickly pivoted to either develop dedicated telehealth products or add telehealth capabilities to existing offerings, creating a sea of options."

 

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Telehealth, Workflow

More regional news

Business meeting

If you are going to raise money, know what it's for, says digital health consultant

By
Laura Lovett
May 21, 2021
Hands on a keyboard

Scripps Health slowly coming back online, 3 weeks after attack

By
Kat Jercich
May 21, 2021
The Johns Hopkins Hospital

How IT leaders are reimagining and repurposing technologies to handle new challenges

By
Bill Siwicki
May 21, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

The Johns Hopkins Hospital
How IT leaders are reimagining and repurposing technologies to handle new challenges

Most Read

AI and cloud to empower the European telehealth market, says Frost & Sullivan analysis
Tablet-based RPM keeps TRU Community Care patients and caregivers happy
'This was really only possible because everything is paperless, everything is digitalised, everything is virtualised’
VA to undertake strategic review of EHR modernization program
Study highlights prevalence of poor technology in emergency care
Health First streamlines discharge with AI-powered analytics

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Privacy & Security
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Population Health
Privacy & Security

Video

Sponsored by
Christian Patrick, VP of clinical decisions at EBSCO
Getting patients to open the digital front door
HIMSS Media top stories
Scripps cyberattack causes outage; 6 drugmakers in violation of 340B statute
Sponsored by
Brian Wynne, vice president of NRC Health
The benefits of human understanding
Wynter Deagle, partner at Troutman Pepper
What are the legal responsibilities of victims of a ransomware attack?

More Stories

Medical worker looking at tablet
Anthem collaborates with Epic to give providers more data-driven insights
Brian Wynne, vice president of NRC Health
The benefits of human understanding
Researcher with real-world data in lab
RWE Alliance aims to boost policies and practices around real-world evidence
A doctor using telehealth to care for a patient
AMA publishes framework to highlight value of virtual care
Southwest General Health Center oncology, IT
Southwest General uses Cerner tech to slash time patients spend in chemo center
EMRAM, Kuwait, Aruba
Kuwait’s Al Amiri Hospital partners with Aruba to...
How Australia's aged care sector can improve...
A pharmacist reaches for a drug
Report finds 10% of pharma manufacturers at high risk for ransomware