KLAS offers insights into health IT consultants and advisory services

Established firms have good track records, but there are high-performing developing companies, too; as providers tackled bigger strategic initiatives beyond mere EHR rollouts, they need to weigh how much they value experience and performance, a new report
By Mike Miliard
June 21, 2019
02:19 PM
Share

Now that most health systems have moved beyond technology implementation challenges and are focused on leveraging that infrastructure toward more strategic goals, health IT consultants and advisory firms have also evolved. KLAS has published a new study taking stock of their offerings for this new era.

WHY IT MATTERS
The research firm looks at both established leaders and smaller developing consultancies for its report. As for the former group, it cites Chartis Group, Impact Advisors and Nordic for their track record of experience and strong performance.

Chartis Group clients "are pleased with the firm’s ability to adapt to unique needs. Some describe the firm as expensive," but say the cost is worthwhile for its ability to deliver on desired outcomes.

Clients of Impact Advisors, for instance, "highlight the firm’s strategic expertise, longtime market presence, and experience in many different HIT advisory areas," said KLAS researchers. "They are the only firm with substantial validated experience in revenue cycle optimization.”

And Nordic customers report that its strengths go "beyond just providing strategy recommendations," and point out its deep expertise, especially with regard to Epic implementations.

Among other advisory firms, Huntzinger Management Group was ranked highest overall by customers responding to the KLAS survey: "Many say their Huntzinger resources had the specific knowledge needed to help clients be strategic.”

ECG Management Consultants also came in for high praise, with customers praising its "expertise with specific vendors/software" and reporting that its projects "are well organized and executed."

Leidos Health, meanwhile, "has a relatively broad offering, but the client experience is polarized," said KLAS researchers.

"While the majority of clients are satisfied, a small number have recently had negative experiences, resulting in the lowest overall performance score in this report. Unsatisfied clients say Leidos’ resources were knowledgeable but not fully leveraged," leading to disappointing results on specific initiatives.

Optimum Healthcare IT is the "most experienced of the developing firms and is tied with Huntzinger and ECG for highest percentage of highly satisfied clients. Many clients appreciate that Optimum’s executives and consultants work to help stakeholders understand and implement the firm’s recommendations."

THE LARGER TREND
While recognizable names such as those listed above may be the first choice of many providers looking for advisory help, KLAS also surveyed a new field of "developing" consultants that could also bring value to their healthcare clients.

These are well-performing but still-evolving companies whose experience tends to be in more foundational areas of IT implementation, the research firm explained. They're also distinguished, typically, by high executive involvement, relatively more limited experience with complex projects and clients who are less likely to cite pricing as an issue.

France-based Atos began in IT outsourcing and hosting, and began advisory services after some acquisitions; it's still shaping its identity in the field, according to the KLAS report.

Avaap is known mostly for its ERP implementation work but has "moved more heavily into HIT advisory in 2016 with acquisition of Falcon Consulting (which also helped build the firm’s Epic expertise)," researchers said.

Divurgent, which KLAS singled out for its hands-on execs but said some customers found it expensive, started in implementations and began its advisory services for those clients.

The HCI Group is one of the more "seasoned" firms on this list, and has "validated engagements in all aspects of planning and assessment work as well as one security project," researchers said. Clients, many of whom are repeat customers, "describe advice as practical; some wish it were more detailed."

Prominence, meanwhile, was founded by erstwhile Epic employees, which gives it a leg-up on Epic projects. It's largely focused on analytics work, much of it based around its own analytics platform, according to the report.

ON THE RECORD
"Given the influx of options, organizations are asking KLAS, 'Can the developing firms meet my needs, or are seasoned firms a safer bet?' The answer is that there are many high-performing options in both groups, and organizations must consider several factors to find the best fit," researchers wrote.

Those questions, according to KLAS, boil down to two areas: experience and performance. Providers should look for advisors whose lists of accomplishments for clients have both breadth and depth. And when it comes to measuring performance, there are several questions that should be asked:

"Which firms are performing well now? How consistent are they across clients and over time? How do the firms perform in the critical areas of quality of staff, tools & methodologies and strategic expertise? Which firms will give me the biggest bang for my buck?"

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Healthcare IT News is a publication of HIMSS Media

Topics: 
Accountable Care, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Network Infrastructure, Workforce
Share
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

Appointment scheduling system saves Oklahoma Heart $980,000 annually
Top Story
Appointment scheduling system saves Oklahoma Heart $980,000 annually

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner on Apple, docs who actually like their EHRs and Warren Buffett
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Imaging
Workflow
Pharmacy

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Workflow

Video

Russia's Skolkovo is churning out healthcare innovators
Driving patient innovation through peer-to-peer contact
Putting health data to work to benefit a nation’s population
FarmaTrust using blockchain to improve security, transparency of data

More Stories

Adding the right talent to get value from massive amounts of data

Credit: KKH/Google Maps

Singapore's KKH pilot IoT-enabled facilities management project
Machine learning is only as good as the value it brings
Premier, UPMC collaborate on new AI technology for pharma supply chain
How IT can empower clinicians to provide better care
Hunterdon Healthcare migrates to Google Cloud/G Suite and saves $1.3 million
Hunterdon Healthcare migrates to Google Cloud/G Suite and saves $1.3 million
Telehealth set for big boost with $100M in new funding from FCC
IT leaders are overconfident in their data privacy management, says report