KLAS: Making shared data usable is the next big interoperability challenge

Research firm says vendors and HIEs are making headway with information sharing but providers face a learning curve in using outside data.
By Diana Manos
February 26, 2019
12:41 PM
Share

Interoperability and data exchange might be making progress, but the information isn’t always usable from one organization to the next, according to the latest KLAS report.

WHY IT MATTERS

In its new report, “Interoperability 2019: Vendor Success in Making Outside Data Usable,” KLAS found that of the nine vendors studied, most can reconcile problem, allergy, medication, and immunization (PAMI) data, but there are big differences in how well providers can manage less-structured contextual data — like those found in notes and lab reports — can be managed.

For this latest report on interoperability, KLAS drew from interviews with healthcare organizations who are leading the charge on interoperability and used thousands of interviews with other healthcare organizations across the country. It also conducted interviews with key EMR vendors.

KLAS’s conclusion was that even vendors with fairly strong usability “still have plenty of work to do.” The study found that athenahealth, eClinicalWorks, NextGen Healthcare, and Virence Health (GE Healthcare) are all still working to make notes and labs easier to consume. Customers of all vendors studied reported they sometimes have to deal with redundant data from multiple sources.

The study found that Epic and Cerner lead the pack in making labs and notes more usable. Both of these companies allow users to access outside data with a search bar, which saves users the trouble of having to sort through CCDs,” KLAS says.

THE LARGER TREND

This latest KLAS report is the third in a three-part series on interoperability. In its second report, issued in December, KLAS said more healthcare organizations should join the CommonWell-Carequality link, because many EHR and health IT vendors have eliminated obstacles to participation, and most have made connection to the network plug-and-play. All the major vendors have made commitments to support the CommonWell-Carequality link, because healthcare providers are demanding it, and it is such a low-cost option for them, according to KLAS.

KLAS’s December report identified the blockers that still remain on interoperability, mainly governance issues and organizations dragging their feet on participating in new national interoperability frameworks like the CommonWell-Carequality network.

ON THE RECORD

“[All] organizations must go through a learning curve in becoming comfortable consuming outside data, so getting started early is vital,” KLAS researchers said in their latest report.

Diana Manos is a Washington, D.C.-area freelance writer specializing in healthcare, wellness and technology. 

Twitter: @Diana_Manos
Email the writer: dnewsprovider@gmail.com 

Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication. 

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Health Information Exchange (HIE), Interoperability
Share
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

Top Story
Considering a cloud-first strategy? Start by knowing that it doesn’t mean cloud-only

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner on Apple, docs who actually like their EHRs and Warren Buffett
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Decision Support
Analytics
Government & Policy

Webinars

More Webinars

Analytics
Privacy & Security
Workflow

Video

How innovation is disrupting the healthcare market
Global open standards are beneficial to everyone
Sponsored: Georgia USA, healthcare companies working together to foster innovation
How remote monitoring empowers high-risk patients at home

More Stories

Lab instruments may be leaking patient data, study finds
Global open standards are beneficial to everyone

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte leads the ceremonial signing of the Revised Corporation Code and the Universal Health Care Act at the Malacañan Palace on February 20, 2019. Credit: RICHARD MADELO/PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

Universal healthcare act in the Philippines signed into law by President Duterte
AI set to transform digital pathology for hospitals, says Frost & Sullivan
Catholic Health merges IT to enable use of social determinant of health data
Catholic Health merges IT to enable use of social determinant of health data
Sponsored: Georgia USA, healthcare companies working together to foster innovation
How remote monitoring empowers high-risk patients at home
CMS adds Medicaid and rural data to Opioid Prescribing Mapping Tool