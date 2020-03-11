Key resources to keep track of the coronavirus pandemic
As people worldwide seek accurate and up-to-date information on the fast-changing coronavirus pandemic, Healthcare IT News is compiling a list of trusted government and healthcare sources with key details to help stem the ongoing spread.
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- World Health Organization
- UK National Health Service
- Journal of the American Medical Association
- AMA Guide for Physicians
- Harvard Medical School's Resource Center
- Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Guide
- Government of Canada
- European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (an agency of the European Union)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) resources (Commonwealth of Australia Department of Health)
- Ministry of Health Singapore
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (Government of India)
This list will be updated.
Please also follow ongoing coronavirus and COVID-19 coverage on Healthcare IT News, MobiHealthNews and Healthcare Finance.