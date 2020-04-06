Global Edition
Connected Health

Kaiser Permanente, Livongo expand access to myStrength mental health app

The app includes COVID-19-specific modules that can help individuals manage heightened stress, and offers ideas to manage social isolation.
By Nathan Eddy
April 06, 2020
12:24 PM

Healthcare provider Kaiser Permanente and digital health specialist Livongo have teamed up to offer Livongo’s myStrength behavioral health app to Kaiser Members.

The partnership allows Kaiser's members to have 24/7 access to the app through their mobile devices or their computer, which includes myStrength’s selection of digital behavioral health tools to combat stress and bolster mental health.

These include COVID-19-specific modules that can help individuals manage heightened stress and ideas to manage social isolation, a thing that can contribute markedly to a deterioration in health.

The app also provides tips for parenting during challenging times, alongside additional information aimed at supporting personal mental health and emotional well-being.

"We will likely see a spike in anxiety, depression, addiction and other conditions as people cope with grief, widespread job loss and the existential trauma of feeling unsafe and vulnerable in the post COVID-19 world," Dr. Julia Hoffman, who leads Livongo's Behavioral Health strategy, wrote in a blog post. "This will place unprecedented demands on our nation’s already strained behavioral health capacity."

Livongo's myStrength platform is designed to help users learn how to cultivate mindfulness and resilience, and strengthen skills to improve emotional health, and the app can be customized to best manage stress and anxiety.

In addition, myStrength gives providers the ability to assign patients between-session homework, complete with in-app nudges and reminders, to help people stay on track and make progress on self-care goals.

The personalized program allows users to sign-up for interactive activities, coping tools and other resources, including community support. It is only available to Kaiser Permanente members, who must register before gaining access to the app.

"Everyone can benefit from caring for their emotional well-being, particularly in times of increased stress and anxiety, and myStrength can make it easier to do that," Don Mordecai, psychiatrist and national leader for mental health and wellness at Kaiser Permanente, said in a statement.

The announcement follows the release of an American Psychiatric Association poll of more than 1,000 U.S. adults, which found nearly half of respondents (48%) are anxious about the possibility of getting coronavirus, and more than a third of respondents (36%) said the pandemic is having a serious impact on their mental health.

Mental health among healthcare professionals is also a growing worry as they face an overload of patients suffering from the virus. Burnout amongst healthcare workers was already an issue which has been close to the top of the agenda, and that was before the outbreak of COVID-19.

Nathan Eddy is a healthcare and technology freelancer based in Berlin.
Email the writer: nathaneddy@gmail.com
Twitter: @dropdeaded209

Topics: 
Connected Health, Mobile, Patient Engagement

More regional news

Emergency app saves lives in Australia’s bushfire disaster

By
Lynne Minion
April 07, 2020

Above image: A nurse at the monitoring center in Seoul is checking the status of a patient staying at the Life Treatment Center in Mungyeong through a video call.

SNUH develops life treatment center model to manage mild cases of COVID-19

By
Dean Koh
April 07, 2020

VA hits pause on Cerner EHR rollout amid coronavirus crisis

By
Mike Miliard
April 06, 2020

Related Content

Top Story
VA hits pause on Cerner EHR rollout amid coronavirus crisis

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals
Apple unveils Watch Series 4 with FDA-approved ECG
Wait! What? Amazon and Apple eye building EHRs
Next-gen EHRs: Epic, Allscripts and others reveal future of electronic health records

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Quality and Safety
Clinical
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Workflow
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Treating mental health through telehealth during time of coronavirus
Breaking down barriers to care traced to social determinants of health
The vast promise – and major challenges – of healthcare AI
How tech is guiding coronavirus response worldwide

More Stories

Premier, Resilinc launch online exchange to track medical supply during COVID-19 crisis
Treating mental health through telehealth during time of coronavirus
NHS joins forces with US tech giants to create COVID-19 dashboard

Credit: Luis Melendez via Unsplash

Digital health and oncology: A growing world of personalisation, diagnosis and prognosis

Burnout amongst health and care workers is already an issue which has been close to the top of the agenda and this was before the times of COVID-19.   

Clinician burnout during the times of COVID-19
How COVID-19 is impacting hospitals' IT purchasing decisions
Sensors to go are coming of age
Mount Sinai seeks citywide engagement with app to track COVID-19 spread in NYC