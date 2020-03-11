Jvion debuts AI-powered social determinants of health technology

Clinical artificial intelligence health IT vendor Jvion today has released its new Social Determinants of Health system that identifies socioeconomic barriers driving an individual’s health risk and opportunities for investment in community benefit programs to address gaps in care.

Leveraging Jvion’s peer-reviewed analytics layer and Microsoft Azure Maps, the SDOH system empowers health systems and hospitals to address underserved populations and inequalities in existing healthcare delivery, the company said. The system is designed to help caregivers go beyond a better understanding the impact of SDOH by offering individualized interventions that aid in aligning community benefits more effectively, the company added.

As alignment and access to community benefit programs continue to be the cornerstone of building healthier communities, providers need appropriate insight into their populations and individual healthcare needs, Jvion contends.

Hospitals spent $95 billion on community benefits in the most recent year data is available from the American Hospital Association. Increasingly, both federal and state regulators are seeking clarity on what benefits are being provided to communities with this spend and their impact.

Jvion’s SDOH system, the company explained, fulfills the federal and state assessment needs for healthcare organizations, but also strategically informs providers where to allocate their community benefit spend to have the greatest level of impact.

Jvion’s SDOH solution requires limited input from providers and none from patients. It relies largely on its AI approach, which leverages a global instance of de-identified patients to power the inferential outputs of the solution, the company explained. Through this approach, the community inherits the attributes of the individual versus traditional methods, which apply community qualities to the individual, the company added.

The SDOH system features an interactive map interface built using Microsoft Azure maps and a web-based portal.

“Providers and healthcare executives recognize the growing role of socioeconomic insights in healthcare, especially in meeting the needs of underserved populations,” said Shantanu Nigam, CEO of Jvion. “To date, capturing that data and turning it into meaningful and actionable intelligence has proved elusive for many. Our approach turns socioeconomic, environmental and behavioral data into real clinical value that drives higher engagement, more tailored interventions, and greater alignment between need and risk, resulting in better outcomes for individuals and the community as a whole.”

“The Microsoft platform helps responsibly unify people, devices, apps and information by prioritizing compliance, security and trust,” said Gareth Hall, director of business strategy for worldwide healthcare at Microsoft. “Our partners are critical in helping healthcare organizations use technology to address industry challenges and seize opportunities to impact people’s lives in a positive way. The combination of the Microsoft platform and partner innovation is key to helping our industry transform.”

