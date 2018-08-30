Judy Faulkner touts global interoperability network at Epic users conference

The CEO said enabling seamless data visibility across Epic customers via its One Virtual System Worldwide would improve patient care and allow for idea sharing that could lead to medical breakthroughs.
By Mike Miliard
August 30, 2018
12:59 PM
Share
portrait of JUdy Faulkner, head of Epic Health Systems

Epic is working to take interoperability global, CEO Judy Faulkner told more than 10,000 attendees at the company's annual Users Group Meeting.

"You've eliminated the silos from within your organization," said Faulkner, speaking at Epic's headquarters in Verona, Wisconsin, according to the Madison Capital Times. "Now it's time to eliminate the silos from outside."

Faulkner was referring to Epic's One Virtual System Worldwide initiative, which it launched early this year. The initiative enables "clinicians across all organizations using Epic" to more easily gather, share and interact with health data no matter the location and presents it in a unified view.

"We’re taking interoperability from being able to 'view more' to being able to 'do more,'” said Dave Fuhrmann, Epic's vice president of interoperability, when the project was first announced.

This spring, for example, UNC Health announced it was using the "Happy Together" component of One Virtual System Worldwide to pull in EHR data from other health systems to create a more comprehensive narrative view of its patients – improving care for diabetes patients.

As is often the knock against the company, the focus on exchange across Epic customers is not quite the same as true interoperability. But Epic said the initiative does include "organizations that use other EHRs."

It certainly represents an Epic-esque approach to the idea of more widespread data sharing. Given the scope of Epic's customer footprint, with nearly two-thirds of U.S. patients and increasingly more in Europe, it's on a scale that could credibly live-up to the project's bold name.

In some ways, the One Virtual System Worldwide brand is similar to Epic's ideas for "comprehensive health records" – CHRs, not EHRs – that incorporate more and bigger data. It's a branding of sorts, which reflects the new scope of tech-enabled 21st Century healthcare.

It also highlights Epic's own outsized ability to shape the conversation, even if some healthcare professionals take issue with that rebranding.

In Verona, Faulkner told the customers assembled in Epic's 11,000-seat Deep Space Auditorium that the possibilities enabled by the shared network of One Virtual System Worldwide were huge.

By connecting its customers across the globe and making data more seamlessly available and actionable within their and others' clinical workflows,Faulkner said Epic could help a wide range of organizations improve care for their patients and collaborate on medical advances that could have a global impact.

"Together, we can find answers to many puzzling questions, and prevent many diseases," said Faulkner, according to the Cap Times.

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Interoperability, Workflow
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Amazon Web services website page
Top Story
Amazon Web Services boosts machine learning to treat depression

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Patient Engagement
Network Infrastructure
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Analytics
Women In Health IT
Analytics

Video

Healthcare Security Forum presenters talk about preventing medical device hacks
Presentation: Dissecting the anatomy of a medical device hack
Anahi Santiago, CISO and Christiana Care Health System talking at Healthcare Security Forum in San Francisco
Presentation: Agile security for the modern healthcare organization
Anyi Chen talks to HIMSS TV at Big Data and Healthcare Analytics Forum
Finding actionable data means 'not boiling the ocean'
John Gluck of Pure Storage talks about analytics at Big Data Forum
Presentation: Finding value and taking analytics to the next level

More Stories

portrait of JUdy Faulkner, head of Epic Health Systems
Judy Faulkner touts global interoperability network at Epic users conference
Government Accountability Office exterior building sign
GAO to review DoD Cerner EHR implementation status
Screensnaps of Whats App, iMessage and Facebook Messenger

Screensnaps of Whats App, iMessage and Facebook Messenger.

Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, iMessage use at UK NHS adds new security concerns
IDx AI tool in clinical use

The IDx AI tool in clinical use at University of Iowa Health Care. Credit: YouTube

AI diagnostic tool plows through FDA clearance, but some experts not convinced
Harris Healthcare acquires Iatric Systems
Harris Healthcare acquires Iatric Systems, will run it as an independent business
Depressed woman at computer

In Missouri, a digital behavioral healthcare platform helps patients struggling with the time in between appointments.

Digital health fills care gaps for mental health patients
KLAS healthcare IT booth at HIMSS18
Epic, Cerner, Allscripts gaining traction in a European EHR market that's in competitive flux
Mona Siddiqui
HHS chief data officer to discuss data initiative findings at Health 2.0