Is it time for a U.S. national AI strategy?

Center for Data Innovation says failing to craft an artificial intelligence plan will make America less competitive around the globe, slow economic growth and inhibit progress.
By Diana Manos
November 28, 2018
12:29 PM
Share
national AI strategy

The Center for Data Innovation called for a national strategy to guide the literal explosion of AI development across healthcare and all sectors of the economy.

WHY IT MATTERS

Unlike the U.S., many other countries have already developed strategies for the rapid explosion of AI development. The Center says developing a strategy will require more than modest increases in funding for AI research. An AI strategy for the U.S. will call for a “multi-pronged approach,” focusing on policy areas that include data and skills and that also identify opportunities to accelerate adoption of AI.

THE BIGGER TREND

AI and machine learning are set to transform healthcare. From front line care delivery, including triage, clinical decision support and patient experience to back-office operations, such as billing and revenue cycle, algorithms and emerging technologies are already proving their value. And that will only change in the months and years ahead as more startups get funded, proofs-of-concept demonstrate success and pilot programs take flight into production environments.

Here at HIMSS Media, we are Focusing on Artificial Intelligence during November, showing the magnitude of the ways AI is impacting healthcare. Among them, Medical Diagnostic Web has introduced a new marketplace on its medical imaging blockchain platform that will allow radiologists to have access to a range of specific AI algorithms that can augment their practices. In an article that looks at how CIOs are using dashboards and AI to improve care, Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center staff have deployed AI to reduce sepsis in their Epic EHR system and are exploring other areas as well.

ON THE RECORD

“Failing to develop [an AI strategy] will not only reduce America's global competitiveness, but it will slow its economic growth and impede societal progress,” says the Center for Data Innovation.

Focus on Artificial Intelligence

In November, we take a deep dive into AI and machine learning.

Diana Manos is a Washington, D.C.-area freelance writer specializing in healthcare, wellness and technology. 
Twitter: @Diana_Manos
Email the writer: dnewsprovider@gmail.com

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Blockchain AI
Top Story
Blockchain app store links AI developers, providers

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Google makes AI tool for precision medicine open source
AI, machine learning will shatter Moore's Law in rapid-fire pace of innovation
IBM Watson head leaves role amid struggles, declining revenue
Google hires Geisinger CEO to chart healthcare strategy
Half of hospitals to adopt artificial intelligence within 5 years

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Workforce
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Webinars

More Webinars

Precision Medicine
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Privacy & Security

Video

Hal Wolf, HIMSS President and CEO
Digital healthcare best practices need to be shared across borders
Dr. Manish Kohli, HIMSS Enterprise Board Chair
Digital technology helps keep focus on patients
Ali Slimani, Cerner's general manager of strategic partnerships for Middle East sales
Transforming healthcare in Saudi Arabia
Hazel Jones, program director of Apps & Wearables at NHS Digital
NHS library features trusted healthcare apps

More Stories

The new Edison platform is named for GE's co-founder, Thomas Edison.

GE launches new Edison platform, AI apps
Illustration of interconnected software cloud.
Healthcare in the multi-cloud: Moving from laggard to leader
Ali Slimani, Cerner's general manager of strategic partnerships for Middle East sales
Transforming healthcare in Saudi Arabia
Workflow illustration.
Startups talk the if, when and how of AI-augmented dashboards
Artificial Intelligence
Nuance launches PowerScribe One, touts AI Marketplace
How Grady Health System used AI to reduce preventable readmissions
HHS

Photo by Mark Wilson, Getty Images

HHS names first DSIIS meeting date, participants
Game-changing initiative to boost eHealth Interoperability Conformity Assessment in Europe