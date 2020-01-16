Global Edition
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management

Investors looking toward healthcare IT innovators in 2020

A new KPMG report finds that 76% of respondents think the health IT market would grow faster than the overall healthcare and life sciences sector.
By Nathan Eddy
January 16, 2020
09:56 AM

Healthcare information technology will be the focus of investors in 2020, with interest in the pharmaceutical and biotech sector, home and hospice care and managed care companies also high on the list, according to a KPMG report including survey results from 333 investment professionals.

WHY IT MATTERS
The study projected the healthcare and life sciences industry would likely continue to be an attractive investment target for the foreseeable future, as national healthcare spending rises to $6 trillion by 2027.

Overall, more than three-quarters (76%) of respondents thought the health IT market would grow faster than the overall healthcare and life sciences market.

Healthcare analytics, cloud-based EHRs and workflow applications, revenue cycle management software, and telemedicine are among the IT products of greatest interest to investors.

The medical technology space, which includes precision medicine, robotics and smart wearables, is expected to continue to grow at a pace of more than 5% per year, with annual sales worldwide expected to reach $800 billion by 2030, according to KPMG.

Indeed, robotic surgery is one of the main potential areas of investor focus in 2020, alongside AI-enabled devices, while in the more classic medical device segment, the robotic surgery market is expected to continue to attract M&A interest.

As artificial intelligence and robotic process automation are more widely deployed, they will help re-humanize medicine by allowing doctors to focus less on paperwork and administrative functions, and more on patient care.

In the area of revenue cycle management, KPMG's report urged investors to look for technologies that facilitate one patient experience continuum from scheduling to treatment to billing.

When it comes to home health and hospice care, potential investors are looking for firms that provide a spectrum of services across nonmedical home care that range from activities of daily living and basic home healthcare for the transitional period after a hospital or rehab stay, all the way to home hospice scenarios.

THE LARGER TREND
Despite the demand for investment in healthcare IT innovators, a study released earlier this week indicates health systems don't always make good use of the technology they already have in place.

A Black Book survey of 748 providers organizations found the vast majority of them are failing to meaningfully integrate data analytics into their clinical and operational workflows, despite widespread availability of the technology.

ON THE RECORD
"We believe we are entering a very exciting time for investment in healthcare and life sciences," the report concluded. "Despite unknowns related to the 2020 election and uncertain industry regulatory challenges, there are significant investment opportunities across the industry."

The report predicted these opportunities would continue to gain momentum in 2020 due to multiple factors, including the push towards consumer-centric care delivery and connected medical devices, as well as new models of vertical integration, and consolidation for scale and efficiencies.

Nathan Eddy is a healthcare and technology freelancer based in Berlin.
Email the writer: nathaneddy@gmail.com
Twitter: @dropdeaded209

Topics: 
Analytics, Data Warehousing, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Privacy & Security

More regional news

Amazon Web Services at HIMSS20: Three key trends to watch

Amazon Web Services at HIMSS20: Three key trends to watch

By
Bill Siwicki
January 15, 2020

Mayo Clinic launches first platform initiative

By
Mike Miliard
January 15, 2020
‘Interfering’ with hackers before they can disrupt or steal

'Interfering' with hackers before they can disrupt or steal

By
Bill Siwicki
January 15, 2020

Related Content

Top Story
ONC unveils draft Federal Health IT Strategic Plan

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner on Apple, docs who actually like their EHRs and Warren Buffett
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Network Infrastructure
Quality and Safety
Mobile

Webinars

More Webinars

Workflow
Network Infrastructure
Patient Engagement

Video

Advantages of international collaboration in digital health
Why cardiology embraces health innovation
How one wearable sensor can help users meditate
Thailand's insurance industry switching to value-based care

More Stories

Executive meeting with doctor
KLAS report evaluates value-based care vendors
Thailand's insurance industry switching to value-based care
'Expensive' bedside entertainment at NHS Grampian to continue until 2027
New health system’s EHR helps 45% of its patients get Medicare Wellness visits

Quorum Health.

New health system’s EHR helps 45% of its patients get Medicare Wellness visits
HP enhancing patients' and clinicians' experience with healthcare tech

Above photo: Mater Hospital Brisbane. Credit: Mater

Mater health system’s digital transformation journey
Christiana Care offers tips to 'personalize the black box' of machine learning
2020 outlook: predictive analytics, AI, enhanced security, telehealth and more
2020 outlook: predictive analytics, AI, enhanced security, telehealth and more