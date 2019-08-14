Intraprise Health BluePrint Protect can help detect, manage security risks

BluePrint's visualization software coalesces security program data from disparate sources into a central "source of truth" founded on the company's workflow automation and rules engine.
By Nathan Eddy
August 14, 2019
11:30 AM
BluePoint coalesces security program data from disparate sources into a central "source of truth" founded on the company's proprietary workflow automation and rules engine.

Healthcare security software specialist Intraprise announced the launch of its BluePrint Protect risk management software, designed to help health organizations manage and automate their security program, including third-party risk management.

WHY IT MATTERS
The platform allows automation and acceleration of key information security office functions, providing visualization tools and a dashboard for a single-pane of glass view of security risks across the organization, according to Intraprise.

BluePrint coalesces security program data from disparate sources into a central "source of truth" founded on the company's proprietary workflow automation and rules engine.

The software also connects security team members with users from across an organization's supply chain as well as third parties, who can access or be connected to the platform in order to communicate and collaborate in real time.

Other features include a cyber risk index and enterprise risk register, as well as healthcare-specific tools to enable collaboration and automate workflows.

THE LARGER TREND
Health systems are struggling to balance increasing greater privacy and security restrictions while simultaneously sharing greater volumes of sensitive data with third party vendors, all while maintaining closer oversight across the organization.

More than half of hospitals say they've had one or more data breaches caused by third-party vendors in the past two years, with an average cost of $2.9 million per incident – but too many are still failing to do adequate risk assessments, according to a July study from the Ponemon Institute, which was sponsored by Censinet.

Meanwhile, data breach costs continue to rise across the healthcare industry, according to a recent study from IBM Security and Ponemon.

The report revealed healthcare industry had the highest cost of a data breach for the ninth consecutive year, costing organizations nearly $6.5 million on average, but revealed organizations with a solid incident response plan had $1.23 million less in breach costs than those that didn't.

In an effort to help health systems boost their security bona fides, the Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission recently launched a consulting and advisory arm to help healthcare organizations better manage their data and maintain regulatory compliance.

ON THE RECORD
"The platform is designed to solve some of the biggest cybersecurity challenges that hospitals, health systems, payers, pharma companies and their third-party vendors must deal with today and into the future," Intraprise Health CEO Sean Friel said in a statement. "It's a healthcare-focused workflow automation and visualization platform designed for chief information security officers and their security teams."

Nathan Eddy is a healthcare and technology freelancer based in Berlin.
Email the writer: nathaneddy@gmail.com
Twitter: @dropdeaded209

