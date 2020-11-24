InterSystems updates HealthShare with expanded FHIR capabilities

InterSystems has released the newest version of InterSystems HealthShare platform, with new analytics capabilities and connectivity to services such as Apple Health.

WHY IT MATTERS

HealthShare 2020.2 features new FHIR R4 APIs to enable healthcare organizations to have expanded access to clinical, claims and provider directory data included in the new release, the company says – noting the key importance of having such access during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The new release has been tailored to meet the needs of health systems during the pandemic – including COVID-19 analytics dashboards, while its Clinical Viewer adds COVID-19-specific test-status icons and chart options that help care teams better track and monitor COVID-19 patients.

More generally, new analytics offerings and improved clinician and patient portals enable easier access and use of provider, payer and pharmacy benefits data across the healthcare ecosystem.

InterSystems says HealthShare's data model maps to FHIR profiles from CARIN Alliance's Blue Button 2.0 implementation guide, and supports the United States Core Data for Interoperability v1 standards and Da Vinci Patient Data Exchange Plan-Net standard for search and retrieval.

The company notes that, along with its recent HealthShare CMS Solution Pack release, HealthShare 2020.2 will give healthcare customers data and app support to help with CMS Interoperability and Patient Access Final Rule compliance.

THE LARGER TREND

HealthShare 2020.2 and the CMS Solution Pack are only some of the recent announcements for the company, which also just launched its Care Community care coordination tool – designed to support a combination health and social care model – for general availability in the U.K.

Earlier this year, InterSystems partnered with Imprivata to enable its TrakCare patient customers to use single sign-on and authentication tools for enhanced privacy and security and for quicker login times.

In October, it was announced that Epic will use the InterSystems IRIS Data Platform for its newest EHR release – offering healthcare clients access to bigger datasets.

ON THE RECORD

"Healthy, clean data is the most powerful tool in the healthcare arsenal," said Don Woodlock, VP of Healthcare Solutions at InterSystems in a statement. "Access to information greatly improves the overall care experience – from the patient, provider and payer perspective. HealthShare 2020.2 is a culmination of all that we've learned this year and proactively developed with our partners and customers to ensure data is available when and where it is needed."

