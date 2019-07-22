Rhodes Group launches new InterSystems-powered specimen collection technology

The cloud-based eMyLabCollect enables integration with any laboratory or hospital information system via HL7 feeds.
By Mike Miliard
July 22, 2019
02:55 PM

Rhodes Group, which develops specialized software for laboratories, has created a new cloud-based tool to improve the specimen collection process using InterSystems technology.

WHY IT MATTERS
The application, called eMyLabCollect, was created on the InterSystems IRIS for Health data platform. It's meant to help reference laboratories and large hospitals automate the collection tracking and labeling of lab processes.

Specifically, the technology can help large organizations with multiple hospital information systems or laboratory information systems, the companies note, given its ability to integrate with any system via an HL7 interfacing.

That enables specimen collection to flow more easily across outpatient settings such as long-term care facilities or home care locations.

The eMyLabCollect application, with help from HL7 feeds, enables healthcare message model/built-in transformations between modern and legacy data formats, the companies say. Its cloud-based architecture enables scalability, as well as the flexibility to move in the future to a different cloud, or on-premise hosting, as well as the addition of more health systems.

THE LARGER TREND
Lab technologies that help streamline the specimen collection process have long been a top area of investment for large hospitals looking to gain process efficiencies.

And Healthcare IT News has shown how improving lab interfaces with electronic health records and other information systems can enable big cost savings.

"We're in the interoperability business, and we like having data being more available and more liquid, and systems being more open to getting data out of them," Don Woodlock, vice president of HealthShare for InterSystems told Healthcare IT News earlier this year.

ON THE RECORD
"We employed an agile development cycle, leveraging InterSystems IRIS for Health our high-performance data platform, which enabled rapid, continuous development to adjust certain aspects while it was in progress to better suit the desired outcome," explained Steve Ayer, CEO of Rhodes Group

“Rhodes Group is at the forefront of the lab evolution – from a transactional entity to a strategic partner in healthcare,” added Woodlock in a statement. “We are excited to see InterSystems IRIS for Health serve as the foundation for an application that will help shape the future of how labs interact with providers and payers.”

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Healthcare IT News is a publication of HIMSS Media.

Topics: 
Cloud Computing, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Interoperability
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

Top Story
How UHS uses monitors to ensure Cerner works optimally for its physicians

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner on Apple, docs who actually like their EHRs and Warren Buffett
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Analytics
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

AR and VR playing a significant role in surgery
Bringing together different industry players to foster innovation
Using cloud-based analytics to manage social determinants of health
How HIEs can improve interoperability nationwide

More Stories

How HIEs can improve interoperability nationwide
Telehealth services expand at state level, but adoption barriers remain
John Muir Health outsources IT, revenue cycle, analytics and more to Optum
John Muir Health outsources IT, revenue cycle, analytics and more to Optum
Health insurers must get creative with benefits to fill critical vacancies
DataRobot automating ML, AI to improve predictive models

Credit: Ping An Good Doctor

Ping An Good Doctor to develop 'internet hospital' model with 50 hospitals in China
Phoenix Children's Hospital using analytics to improve patient outcomes
Investments in healthcare apprenticeships can offer substantial ROI, says AHIMA