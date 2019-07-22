Rhodes Group launches new InterSystems-powered specimen collection technology

Rhodes Group, which develops specialized software for laboratories, has created a new cloud-based tool to improve the specimen collection process using InterSystems technology.

WHY IT MATTERS

The application, called eMyLabCollect, was created on the InterSystems IRIS for Health data platform. It's meant to help reference laboratories and large hospitals automate the collection tracking and labeling of lab processes.

Specifically, the technology can help large organizations with multiple hospital information systems or laboratory information systems, the companies note, given its ability to integrate with any system via an HL7 interfacing.

That enables specimen collection to flow more easily across outpatient settings such as long-term care facilities or home care locations.

The eMyLabCollect application, with help from HL7 feeds, enables healthcare message model/built-in transformations between modern and legacy data formats, the companies say. Its cloud-based architecture enables scalability, as well as the flexibility to move in the future to a different cloud, or on-premise hosting, as well as the addition of more health systems.

THE LARGER TREND

Lab technologies that help streamline the specimen collection process have long been a top area of investment for large hospitals looking to gain process efficiencies.

And Healthcare IT News has shown how improving lab interfaces with electronic health records and other information systems can enable big cost savings.

"We're in the interoperability business, and we like having data being more available and more liquid, and systems being more open to getting data out of them," Don Woodlock, vice president of HealthShare for InterSystems told Healthcare IT News earlier this year.

ON THE RECORD

"We employed an agile development cycle, leveraging InterSystems IRIS for Health our high-performance data platform, which enabled rapid, continuous development to adjust certain aspects while it was in progress to better suit the desired outcome," explained Steve Ayer, CEO of Rhodes Group

“Rhodes Group is at the forefront of the lab evolution – from a transactional entity to a strategic partner in healthcare,” added Woodlock in a statement. “We are excited to see InterSystems IRIS for Health serve as the foundation for an application that will help shape the future of how labs interact with providers and payers.”