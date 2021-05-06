Global Edition
Artificial Intelligence

InterSystems, Cognetivity partner on early dementia detection

The collaboration will facilitate the integration of Cognetivity's cognitive assessment software with electronic health records.
By Kat Jercich
May 06, 2021
12:29 PM

Photo by Westend61/zerocreatives / Getty Images

The interoperability platform provider InterSystems announced this week that it will partner with Cognetivity Neurosciences to enable broader access to early dementia detection tools.  

According to a press statement, the partnership grants Cognetivity access to InterSystems' IRIS for Health platform.  

This, in turn, will allow interoperability between Cognetivity's Integrated Cognitive Assessment dementia-detection software and electronic health records.  

"The pandemic has demonstrated the need for scalable innovation that cuts across conventional boundaries to provide remote early detection tools that reduce cost and risk while improving outcomes for individual patients," said Chris Norton, managing director, UK and Ireland, at InterSystems.  

WHY IT MATTERS 

According to the World Health Organization, there are nearly 10 million new cases of dementia every year – and prompt diagnosis can promote optimal management.  

Cognetivity's ICA uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to help detect those early signs.  

Patients are briefly shown several natural images and then asked to respond as quickly and accurately as possible to indicate whether they’ve seen a pre-specified image category.  

According to Cognetivity's website, "Artificial intelligence algorithms are used to cluster test performance in terms of accuracy, speed and image properties."   

The test is aimed at diagnosing dementia up to 15 years earlier than conventional methods, say the organizations. With the partnership, IRIS for Health will enable the integration of ICA with healthcare data systems across international hospitals.   

"IRIS for Health provides us with the interoperability and agility our cutting-edge technology requires to help transform dementia care pathways in the NHS and internationally, and to meet the accelerating demand for telemedicine and remote tools," said Dr. Sina Habibi, Cognetivity's CEO, in a statement.  

THE LARGER TREND  

Millions of dollars have been poured into research around dementia, including tools for diagnosis, detection and treatment response measurement.   

In 2017, the Cleveland Clinic announced its plans to create a national research consortium focused on understanding what causes dementia and how best to diagnose it.  

That same year, Microsoft founder Bill Gates invested $50 million into the Dementia Discovery Fund, aimed at exploring "less mainstream" approaches to treating dementia.  

"There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about our chances: Our understanding of the brain and the disease is advancing a great deal," Gates wrote at the time.  

ON THE RECORD  

"InterSystems has successfully integrated with around 200 different information systems, including those of the biggest EHR providers in the UK and US, including Cerner, Epic and Allscripts," said Habibi. "With our platforms working together seamlessly, the scope of international applications that are now accessible is substantial."  

 

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Interoperability, Patient Engagement

More regional news

A person at a computer sitting in a darkened room

Health department breaches expose troves of personal info in Pennsylvania, Wyoming

By
Kat Jercich
May 06, 2021
Exterior of medical office

Telehealth, linked with Allscripts EHR and app, helps keep docs in business

By
Bill Siwicki
May 06, 2021
WHO, innovation, pandemic, covid-19

WHO, Germany launch a global ‘pandemic and epidemic intelligence’ hub

By
Tammy Lovell
May 06, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

An older man seated on a hospital bed
InterSystems, Cognetivity partner on early dementia detection

Most Read

ONC has ideas for reducing clinician burden with health IT
Big uptick in bot traffic jeopardizes vaccine appointments
New standard established in Singapore for verification of COVID-19 test results across borders
Security improvements to Singapore’s National Electronic Health Record to be done up by year-end
Workgroup creates FHIR-based clinical practice guideline for COVID-19
Matthew Gould denies speculation that NHSX is disappearing

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Interoperability
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Population Health
Privacy & Security

Video

Franka Cadée, president of the International Confederation of Midwives
Employing digital tools without sacrificing compassionate care
Johns Hopkins Medicine's Darren Lacey
One CISO's perspective on new risk mitigation strategies
Philips CMO Dr. Atul Gupta
COVID-19 is catalyst for innovation in delivery of care
HIMSS Media top stories
April's big M&As, racism in healthcare, hackers exploiting COVID-19, more

More Stories

Unstructured data
Top 5 nightmares hiding in a healthcare organization's unstructured data
Johns Hopkins Medicine's Darren Lacey
One CISO's perspective on new risk mitigation strategies
Healthcare organizations ask HHS to delay quality measure reporting for ACOs
New app alerts Australian healthcare professionals about...
Philips CMO Dr. Atul Gupta
COVID-19 is catalyst for innovation in delivery of care
Healthcare worker in mask giving patient in mask vaccine
Ending racism in healthcare often begins with medical education - and is the target of a new national project
Parents holding newborn baby
IVF is complicated. AI companies are looking to help
A person sits at a table speaking with a doctor via tablet.
Post-pandemic, majority of patients say they prefer in-person care, survey finds