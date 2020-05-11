Global Edition
Artificial Intelligence

Penn Medicine, Intel developing new AI approach to detecting brain tumors

The technique, called federated learning, is designed to enable collaboration among far-flung research organizations on machine learning models, while still protecting patient privacy.
By Mike Miliard
May 11, 2020
02:46 PM

Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania is working with Intel to advance a new distributed machine learning technique – one that allows for researchers at disparate organizations around the world to work together to develop new deep learning initiatives without having to share data.

WHY IT MATTERS
That approach, which aims for big advances in collaborative AI research while still maintaining patient privacy, is called federated learning.

Researchers at Penn Medicine have published findings that a federated-learning approach to medical-imaging AI could train a model to more than 99% of the accuracy of a model trained in the traditional, non-private method.

So Penn is working with 29 research institutions from the U.S. – as well as in Canada, the U.K., Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland and India – using Intel technology to deploy a federated-learning approach to develop new deep learning models for identifying brain tumors.

In order to train and build a model to detect a brain tumor that could aid in early detection and better outcomes, these researchers need access to large amounts of relevant medical data. By using federated learning, they will be able to work together on building and training an algorithm to detect a brain tumor while protecting sensitive medical data.

Penn Medicine and Intel say the research will be trained on the largest brain tumor dataset to date, without identifiable patient data leaving the individual collaborators.

THE LARGER TREND
Even if more evidence is needed, AI and machine learning are proving their worth in the field of medical imaging. In April, for instance, a study on AI-augmented diabetic retinopathy screening indicated that such programs are cheaper than human grading – that a deep learning system would save on the roughly two minutes of human labor required to grade each case.

The Penn Medicine and Intel initiative is funded by a three-year, $1.2 million grant from the Informatics Technology for Cancer Research program of the National Institutes of Health. 

Some of the collaborating institutions planning to participate in the first phase of this federation are the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Washington University in St. Louis, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Vanderbilt University, Queen's University, Technical University of Munich, University of Bern, King's College London and Tata Memorial Hospital.

ON THE RECORD
"It is widely accepted by our scientific community that machine learning training requires ample and diverse data that no single institution can hold," said Dr. Spyridon Bakas at Penn's Center for Biomedical Image Computing and Analytics, and principal investigator on this project.

"This year, the federation will begin developing algorithms that identify brain tumors from a greatly expanded version of the International Brain Tumor Segmentation challenge dataset. This federation will allow medical researchers access to vastly greater amounts of healthcare data while protecting the security of that data."

"AI shows great promise for the early detection of brain tumors, but it will require more data than any single medical center holds to reach its full potential," said Jason Martin, principal engineer at Intel Labs, in a statement. "Using Intel software and hardware and support from some of Intel Labs’ brightest minds, we are working with the University of Pennsylvania and a federation of 29 collaborating medical centers to advance the identification of brain tumors while protecting sensitive patient data."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com
Healthcare IT News is a publication of HIMSS Media

Topics: 
Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Decision Support, Imaging, Privacy & Security

More regional news

Telehealth consultation on laptop

Telehealth is driving a boom in digital communications

By
Max Sullivan
May 11, 2020

Mount Sinai using Google Nest to monitor patients, reducing in-person contact

By
Kat Jercich
May 11, 2020
First-ever Cerner ‘virtual go-live’ helps one hospital roll out EHR during pandemic

Tennessee's Macon Community Hospital.

First-ever Cerner ‘virtual go-live’ helps one hospital roll out EHR during pandemic

By
Bill Siwicki
May 11, 2020

Related Content

Top Story

First-ever Cerner ‘virtual go-live’ helps one hospital roll out EHR during pandemic

Tennessee's Macon Community Hospital.
First-ever Cerner ‘virtual go-live’ helps one hospital roll out EHR during pandemic

Most Read

28 companies, including tech firms, collaborate on EHR-fueled COVID-19 database
Open health data privacy debate set to drive post-COVID-19 planning
Biofourmis' AI-fueled remote monitoring tech provides insights in fight against COVID-19
How AI use cases are evolving in the time of COVID-19
American University of Beirut Medical Center achieves Stage 6 of EMRAM and O-EMRAM
Facebook rolls out three new COVID-19 related health tracking maps

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Mobile
Mobile
Workforce

Webinars

More Webinars

Analytics
Artificial Intelligence
Patient Engagement

Video

Moving away from one-way information flow from doctor to patient
Assessing the cyberthreat landscape during coronavirus pandemic
Patient engagement tech yielding positive results during COVID-19 pandemic
Pop health strategies pivot to answer the questions that matter most

More Stories

How athenahealth’s EHR FaceTime feature is helping a solo practice during COVID-19

The location of the practice of Dr. Mamdouh Riad, a solo practitioner in Hyannis, Massachusetts.

How athenahealth’s EHR FaceTime feature is helping a solo practice during COVID-19
EHR satisfaction: A better way is possible
Telehealth, supply chain monitoring key areas of investment during pandemic
Moving away from one-way information flow from doctor to patient
COVID-19: Effective infection control strategies implemented in Taiwan
Livongo Hypertension
New clients, COVID-19 demand pump up Livongo's Q1 revenue, 2020 projections
Cardiologist working on patient
How EHR-integrated referral management practices can lower specialty care costs
How AI use cases are evolving in the time of COVID-19