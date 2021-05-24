Global Edition
Telehealth

Inpatient telemedicine improves care and patient satisfaction at Howard University Hospital

Staff are looking to make specialist visits more accessible, which could further improve patient satisfaction and lead to a faster and streamlined clinical process that may shorten length of stay and improve clinical outcome.
By Bill Siwicki
May 24, 2021
12:34 PM

Howard University Hospital: (from left to right) Syed Abbas, director of applications; Eugene Schiller, director of technology; Janice Murphy, director of IT operations; and Dr. Kevin Dawson, CIO.

Photo: Howard University Hospital

In March 2020, the number of new COVID-19 infections was rapidly increasing in Washington. With no vaccination or specific treatment on the horizon, Howard University Hospital, an academic medical center in the district, prepared for a major surge of COVID-19 patients.

Soon after the onset of the pandemic a racial disparity became clear. African Americans were disproportionately taking the toll of the infections and developed more serious and often fatal illness. With a large Black community in Washington, Howard University Hospital prepared for disproportionately more patients and more severely ill patients.

The hospital set up a tent to expand the emergency department and invested in major construction works to expand existing departments in preparation for a surge of up to 125% of its prior capacity.

Staffing new departments

"We had to deploy not only new beds, nurse call systems, oxygen lines and infection control solutions, we also had to prepare for staffing the new departments," said Dr. Kevin Dawson, CIO at Howard University Hospital. "Many physicians were interested in returning from retirement. However, they were afraid of the risk of COVID-19 exposure while being onsite.

"Considering the advanced age of retired physicians, they face higher risk of developing more serious illness," he continued. "Inpatient telemedicine seemed to be the perfect solution for solving this problem. By deploying telemedicine carts in the hospital, physicians could provide care remotely, irrespective of their location."

Early in the pandemic, to minimize infection risk in the hospital, staff implemented a no visitation policy. Without access to their loved ones, patients felt alone and isolated. To solve this challenge and improve patient satisfaction the hospital purchased hospital-grade washable tablets for patients to communicate when in isolation rooms or when the hospital is closed to visitors.

"A third component of our plan was to improve our wireless network," Dawson noted. "The opening of new departments and the deployment of telemedicine carts and tablets demanded better wireless connectivity."

$882,000 from the FCC

At this time Howard University Hospital applied for and received a $881,958 grant from the FCC telehealth fund to purchase telemedicine carts and associated software licenses, tablets and network upgrades to deploy in-patient telemedicine services in the emergency department, intensive care units, and medical/surgical departments treating patients with and without COVID-19 symptoms, including remote video and voice consultation and treatment of all patients to reduce the possibility of transmission.

"During the search for vendors, their ability to ship and deploy their products and services fast was important, as we had to spend all funds by September," Dawson explained. "Although the deadline was later extended, we were able to select the vendors and make all purchases by the earlier deadline.

"Cerner, our EHR vendor, helped us with the process," he continued. "We purchased 20 telemedicine carts with high-resolution cameras and software from Amwell, 90 tablets from CyberNet, and relied on our IT infrastructure partner Advanced Computer Concepts to deploy new wireless network equipment."

Parallel with deploying the technology, the hospital also evaluated the clinical and business processes of delivering inpatient telemedicine services. Staff addressed questions related to documentation of the visits, informed consent, government regulations, physician licensing and supervision of residents, and developed forms in the EHR.

Multi-way communication

"The telemedicine system currently is not integrated with other systems," Dawson said. "Clinical documentation is performed within the same systems that would be used during in-person consultation. The telemedicine system allows for multi-way communication. If consented by the patient, a resident in training, interpreter or the patient's family member can be part of a telemedicine visit.

"With the help of Amwell, we developed training programs for physicians and nurses," he added. "These trainings are delivered weekly upon request. Labor and delivery and psychiatry were two departments with much interest. Telepsychiatry visits are offered at all locations, with the highest interest in the emergency department."

One of the key goals with the program is to improve patient satisfaction. Between November and March, staff observed patient satisfaction scores increasing by 22-32%. Patients were surveyed by Press Ganey. One question asked patients to rate the hospital on a scale of one to 10. Patients were also asked whether they would recommend the hospital to others.

While the observed improvement is influenced by many other factors besides the deployment of the telemedicine program, staff believe that having access to a telemedicine solution and tablets contributed to the improved patient satisfaction scores.

Further improvements

"We currently are collecting satisfaction data with the telemedicine visits from patients and physicians," Dawson said. "We'd like to use this data to further improve the program. Moreover, we are working on better penetration of the program in clinical areas where it is still underutilized.

"We believe that making specialist visits more accessible could further improve patient satisfaction and may accelerate the clinical process by shortening the time between specialist consultations requested and delivered," he concluded. "Faster and streamlined clinical process may shorten length of stay and improve clinical outcome."

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bsiwicki@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Quality and Safety, Telehealth

More regional news

Medical equipment on a shelf.

Indian cloud-based supply chain platform Aknamed buys pharma distributor Vardhman

By
Thiru Gunasegaran
May 24, 2021
A nurse enters information into a laptop

Nursing leaders share strategies for reducing documentation burden

By
Kat Jercich
May 24, 2021
Dr. Peter Antall Amwell telehealth

Will virtual primary care become a new model of healthcare delivery?

By
Bill Siwicki
May 24, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

An ambulance with "dial 911" written on it
FBI warns of Conti ransomware attacks targeting U.S. healthcare networks

Most Read

Portuguese value-based healthcare project receives accolade from the World Economic Forum
RFID tech helps Reading Hospital boost volume of COVID-19 vaccinations
Study of 36.5M people reveals huge jump in pandemic telehealth use
When the next storm hits, telehealth could be a lifesaver
CIOs at children's hospitals share lessons from a year of turmoil
Cleveland Clinic, RAND hope to tackle telehealth's digital divide

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Privacy & Security
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Population Health
Privacy & Security

Video

Sherpaa founder and CEO Jay Parkinson
Virtual care: Telehealth must be more than just video visits
VisualDx's Dr. Art Papier and Dr. Nada Elbuluk
VisualDx's Project Impact addresses health inequities
Sponsored by
Christian Patrick, VP of clinical decisions at EBSCO
Getting patients to open the digital front door
HIMSS Media top stories
Scripps cyberattack causes outage; 6 drugmakers in violation of 340B statute

More Stories

Australia's Alfred Health taps 3M for CDI, coding...
Improving healthcare by better managing unstructured...
Business meeting
If you are going to raise money, know what it's for, says digital health consultant
A patient speaking to a doctor on telehealth
KLAS: Teladoc, Epic report widest breadth of telehealth capabilities
Christian Patrick, VP of clinical decisions at EBSCO
Getting patients to open the digital front door
Hands on a keyboard
Scripps Health slowly coming back online, 3 weeks after attack
The Johns Hopkins Hospital
How IT leaders are reimagining and repurposing technologies to handle new challenges
Abu Dhabi DoH, covid-19
Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health resumes international...