Innovation Live highlights AI, blockchain, VR, more at HIMSS19

For forward-looking HIMSS19 attendees interested in the very latest on subjects ranging from blockchain to artificial intelligence to virtual reality, the place to be at the global health IT conference is the Innovation Live Pavilion.

Filtering through the noise

"Innovation Live is the destination for innovative-themed exhibition, education and networking on the show floor," said Ian Hoffberg, applied innovation manager, office of the CTIO, at HIMSS. "There is a lot of noise to filter through at the HIMSS Global Conference & Exhibition and we developed this area to help lend focus for our attendees who are interested in this subject matter."

Innovation Live is located in Hall F, Booth 9000, and is sponsored by Consensys Health. The Healthcare of the Future Pavilion is located in Hall C, Booth 5359, and is sponsored by AlinIQ, a division of Abbott.

There will be more than 100 companies within Innovation Live showcasing products surrounding such technologies and strategies as blockchain, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, biomedical, virtual reality and others. More than 50 of these companies will be startup companies within the healthcare industry.

Two of the accelerator organizations at Innovation Live will be bringing in multiple startup companies to showcase what is happening at their organizations, such as Cedars Sinai. Emerging technologies that will be represented in the Healthcare of the Future booth will be wearables, bio-digital, voice in healthcare, clinical decision support and others.

"Our goal at Innovation Live is to help educate our attendees on cutting-edge technologies such as blockchain and AI." Ian Hoffberg, HIMSS

"There are so many offerings at Innovation Live, we have something for everyone," said Hoffberg. "The Innovation Live Theater is a main attraction that will showcase presentations throughout the week, including a presentation by Dr. John Halamka on Wednesday, February 13, titled 'What's Next for Healthcare IT.' There also is the Developer Innovation Lab that will offer hands-on workshops, tech talks and networking opportunities."

A gathering place

Located just outside of Innovation Live, the new Debut Square will be a gathering area for attendees to experience the latest in healthcare innovation.

"We will host Market Debut sessions, to hear about new technologies in the healthcare field like NursePitch, a nurse pitch Pre-Seed and Series A; and the HIMSS Winner Circle presentations by award-winning startups and innovators," Hoffberg said.

Hoffberg hopes that HIMSS19 attendees learn a lot at Innovation Live, and take a lot home to their healthcare organizations.

"Our goal at Innovation Live is to help educate our attendees on cutting-edge technologies such as blockchain and AI," he said. "By visiting this area not only can they learn more but they can find innovative solutions that they can utilize within their own organizations."

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT

Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com