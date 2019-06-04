Innovaccer's new InAPI aims to boost exchange of health data

By Nathan Eddy
June 04, 2019
11:21 AM
Share
The RESTful application programming interface can support HL7, CCDA, RDBMS, CSV and X12 for data extraction aggregation into a standardized format.

Innovaccer has announced the launch of InAPI, which aims to improve interoperability and better aggregate healthcare data through RESTful application programming interfaces.

WHY IT MATTERS
InAPI is built on top of the company’s data activation platform that pulls in, cleans up, structures, and normalizes the data from source systems like electronic health records, claims and more.

The platform’s algorithms normalize and map data into a standardized schema, providing users with a master patient index and error-free records, while also supporting the use of visual ETL pipelines, officials say, eliminating the need for writing code.

InAPI can support numerous types of files—including HL7, CCDA, RDBMS, CSV, and X12--for extraction of data and aggregation into a standardized format, while HIPAA-compliant and HITRUST-certified mechanisms ensure the security of electronic protected health information.

The platform also supports bi-directional workflow, interaction between third-party applications and EHRs, and allows pagination and sorting with the capability to set the maximum number of records to be returned.

The solid data foundation of InAPI lets payers, providers and vendors power up apps to manage chart retrievals, patient engagement, decision support, while the platform also verifies data transformations, null values, and gaps in records to weed out bad data, officials said.

The company, which last year got $11 million from Microsoft’s VC arm, recently released an outreach management platform aimed at enhancing patient-provider collaboration in care delivery by eliminating communication barriers

The platform also has dedicated features to optimize transitional and chronic care management and allows real-time updates pertaining to hospital schedule, and lets doctors define custom workflows to target vulnerable populations.

THE LARGER TREND
With more than 600 data fields spanning across 20 major patient centric categories and complying with major healthcare data standards like C-CDA, HL7 2.x, and X12, and billions of patient records, the sheer volume of intake makes it difficult for health systems to make sense of the information.

Additionally, data exchange in healthcare is mostly on paper, and electronic exchange is hardly real time--integrating and structuring this data is essential to extract relevant information and deliver data-driven outcomes.

ON THE RECORD
"Healthcare has been struggling to achieve true interoperability, and even after all these years, the dream of easily accessible data is still far from realization," said Abhinav Shashank, Innovaccer CEO, in a statement.

"InAPI is built to break this wheel of data fragmentation and disconnect," he added. "It is a foundational element to right the wrongs of healthcare technology and build healthcare's information superhighway."

Nathan Eddy is a healthcare and technology freelancer based in Berlin.

Email the writer: nathaneddy@gmail.com

Twitter: @dropdeaded209

 

Topics: 
Clinical, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Health Information Exchange (HIE), Interoperability, Mobility
Share
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

Top Story
Quest Diagnostics: Medical info of 11.9M compromised in breach

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner on Apple, docs who actually like their EHRs and Warren Buffett
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Innovation Pulse
Innovation Pulse
Workflow

Webinars

More Webinars

Cloud Computing
Analytics
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management

Video

Why empathy needs to be a two-way street
Burning question from HIMSS19: Which way will health IT go?
Sponsored by
Press Ganey helping health organizations understand true innovation
Hope for Henry helping patients cope, adhere to medical plan

More Stories

Press Ganey helping health organizations understand true innovation
Hope for Henry helping patients cope, adhere to medical plan
Kansas hospital pays $250K to settle charges it falsified EHR security risk assessment
Care collaboration and communication system drives new efficiencies at Freeman Health
Care collaboration and communication system drives new efficiencies at Freeman Health
How consumerization is changing healthcare
HIMSS Analytics European survey finds low awareness of 'clear' blockchain use cases in healthcare
Staying healthy with AXA's new offerings in Germany

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft to showcase ecosystem of partner and cloud solutions for reimagining healthcare