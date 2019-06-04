Innovaccer's new InAPI aims to boost exchange of health data

Innovaccer has announced the launch of InAPI, which aims to improve interoperability and better aggregate healthcare data through RESTful application programming interfaces.

WHY IT MATTERS

InAPI is built on top of the company’s data activation platform that pulls in, cleans up, structures, and normalizes the data from source systems like electronic health records, claims and more.

The platform’s algorithms normalize and map data into a standardized schema, providing users with a master patient index and error-free records, while also supporting the use of visual ETL pipelines, officials say, eliminating the need for writing code.

InAPI can support numerous types of files—including HL7, CCDA, RDBMS, CSV, and X12--for extraction of data and aggregation into a standardized format, while HIPAA-compliant and HITRUST-certified mechanisms ensure the security of electronic protected health information.

The platform also supports bi-directional workflow, interaction between third-party applications and EHRs, and allows pagination and sorting with the capability to set the maximum number of records to be returned.

The solid data foundation of InAPI lets payers, providers and vendors power up apps to manage chart retrievals, patient engagement, decision support, while the platform also verifies data transformations, null values, and gaps in records to weed out bad data, officials said.

The company, which last year got $11 million from Microsoft’s VC arm, recently released an outreach management platform aimed at enhancing patient-provider collaboration in care delivery by eliminating communication barriers

The platform also has dedicated features to optimize transitional and chronic care management and allows real-time updates pertaining to hospital schedule, and lets doctors define custom workflows to target vulnerable populations.

THE LARGER TREND

With more than 600 data fields spanning across 20 major patient centric categories and complying with major healthcare data standards like C-CDA, HL7 2.x, and X12, and billions of patient records, the sheer volume of intake makes it difficult for health systems to make sense of the information.

Additionally, data exchange in healthcare is mostly on paper, and electronic exchange is hardly real time--integrating and structuring this data is essential to extract relevant information and deliver data-driven outcomes.

ON THE RECORD

"Healthcare has been struggling to achieve true interoperability, and even after all these years, the dream of easily accessible data is still far from realization," said Abhinav Shashank, Innovaccer CEO, in a statement.

"InAPI is built to break this wheel of data fragmentation and disconnect," he added. "It is a foundational element to right the wrongs of healthcare technology and build healthcare's information superhighway."

