Innovaccer debuts FHIR-enabled data activation platform

Health IT vendor Innovaccer has unveiled its FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform, which is designed to help healthcare organizations achieve interoperability and have greater access to healthcare data. FHIR stands for HL7 Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources.

WHY IT MATTERS

The platform provides a set of capabilities, from scalable FHIR application programming interfaces (APIs), an optimized FHIR data lake, an API gateway, hundreds of analytical enrichments, like HEDIS scores, and a cloud infrastructure, among other features. This platform supports a large network of FHIR connections, “enabling healthcare to care as one,” the vendor said.

Innovaccer’s vision of interoperability is supported by years of healthcare experience and goes beyond simple data exchange, the vendor said. The FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform supports critical FHIR API resources, and enables efficient implementation to solve multiple data exchange challenges of providers and payers, the vendor said. With more than 65 pre-built connectors to electronic health records and more than 200 connectors to information technology vendors, the data platform ensures real-time integration without additional engineering requirements, it added.

The platform complies with the latest version, FHIR v4.0.1, and includes more than 400 search parameters and more than 800 analytical enrichments to clinical and claims data. The breadth of data that the platform provides allows it to serve as a foundation upon which custom applications can be designed and built by any healthcare organization.

The platform provides enterprise-grade security for data exchange by enabling secure connections through OAuth 2.0 and Smart on FHIR authorization protocol. Additionally, the platform supports a real-time interactive developer environment and sandbox environments with de-identified data to rapidly build FHIR applications. The open framework of the platform enables a plug-and-play integration with other components and services with little to no coding required, the vendor said.

THE LARGER TREND

On March 9, 2020, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued two rules to implement interoperability and patient access provisions of the 21st Century Cures Act. The rules promote FHIR as the foundational standard to support data exchange in healthcare.

ON THE RECORD

“In the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more crucial now than ever that patients have access to their healthcare data when they need it the most and in a way they can best use it. The recent regulatory changes from the CMS and ONC not only solidify this claim but also focus on the importance of collaboration in healthcare,” said Abhinav Shashank, CEO of Innovaccer.

“Innovaccer believes that healthcare should be better connected through sharing data to support patient-centered care. With the aim of realizing truly collaborative and interoperable healthcare, we have launched healthcare’s first FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform to empower healthcare stakeholders to come together in this time of need and care as one for their patients.”

