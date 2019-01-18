Infor to tout FHIR-based data management tech at HIMSS19

At HIMSS19 data management IT vendor Infor will be discussing a nearly complete Cloverleaf 19.1, the centerpiece of its Integration Suite with components that offer support for FHIR and API management.

Cloverleaf is built to let an integration team manage tens of thousands of interfaces, and hundreds of millions of transactions a day, said Matt Wilson, senior vice president of healthcare strategy, at Infor.

"We move the data so that people don't have to," Wilson explained. "Support for FHIR and API management make data exchange simpler and more cost-effective, and open the path to consumer engagement in their own health."

He added that Cloverleaf and the healthcare trends surrounding the technology will dominate what Infor focuses on at the health IT conference. For example, care affordability is a top trend in healthcare today. As an industry, the mission is to connect all members of the community to deliver affordable, accessible care.

Regulatory changes affecting reimbursement continue to have an impact on affordability of care, he added.

"Uncertainty continues to prevail regarding where regulatory and reimbursement changes will land, but the one thing we know is that there continues to be an undeniable march toward value-based reimbursement," said Wilson.

The vendor's goal is to continue to offer the required infrastructure to work in a patient-focused manner to connect the business of healthcare with the mission of healthcare, he explained.

"We all need to continue to work toward connecting innovations to required changes that drive the future healthcare environment," Wilson stated. "CIOs need to be nimble and connect technology solution providers and change agents to thoroughly understand the challenges of their organizations to drive toward the desired business outcomes."

By connecting these players, the CIO will help drive efficiency and affordability, and connect business people within their organizations and caregivers, he said. This leads to innovation toward new efficiencies through change management processes that tie everything back to outcomes, he concluded.

The company said the final version of Cloverleaf 19.1 will become available shortly after HIMSS19.

Infor will be in booth 2747.

