Global Edition
Interoperability

Info blocking prep continues, but some providers still have questions, says KLAS

As hospitals work with their EHR vendors to manage compliance with the ONC rules, some are still seeking clarity – and some say they're skeptical about how much they'll advance interoperability.
By Mike Miliard
May 12, 2021
10:00 AM

Photo: John Fedele/Getty Images

The 21st Century Cures Act rules around interoperability and information blocking have been in effect for more than a month, but healthcare provider organizations are still facing challenges complying with them, or even understanding them. Many are leaning on their electronic health record vendors and even outside consultants for help.

WHY IT MATTERS
That's according to a new report from KLAS that surveyed a small sampling of health system execs to see how they're faring with the rules from the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT, which took effect April 5.

Most of the 42 respondents reached by the research firm said they feel prepared for compliance with the information blocking rules.

"Given their greater access to legal and IT resources, larger organizations are the most likely to feel prepared – 91% of respondents from large organizations (>10 hospitals) say they are prepared or very prepared," according to KLAS. "Still, 12% of respondents do not feel ready, and an additional 17% aren’t certain one way or the other."

Some respondents cited the regs' "vagueness," which is "proving to be a bigger roadblock than actually implementing updated protocols and technology," researchers said. The lengthy final rule on info blocking is notable for eight key exceptions, for instance.

And while some providers say it's been a challenge to get their IT vendors to "address rules in a timely fashion" (certified EHR developers have their own set of Cures Act regulations to comply with), most say they're confident that they'll get the help they need, especially as those more stringent rules come online in October 2022.

Still, some "less confident customers worry that their vendor is taking too long to bring necessary functionality live," according to KLAS. "Several respondents report that they have had to develop workarounds in the meantime."

Of the small set of providers surveyed by the firm, their professed preparedness looks like this:

  • Very prepared 21%.
  • Prepared 50%.
  • Neutral 17%.
  • Unprepared 7%.
  • Very unprepared 5%.

Of those facing the most challenges, common complaints included understanding what the rules require (46%), ensuring IT is compliant (20%), and making sure data governance strategies are compliant (15%).

Even so, a majority of respondents said they have "sufficient IT, clinical, and legal resources in-house to identify appropriate protocols" to ensure eventual compliance with the rules. Some are leaning on outside help, but most are relying on the support services from their IT vendor.

Most providers reported "replacing third-party solutions with additional modules" from their enterprise vendor, researchers said. "The next most commonly mentioned solutions are HIEs and other services that improve sharing with outside entities."

THE LARGER TREND
This isn't the only recent report showing lagging preparedness and lingering uncertainty about the info blocking rules.

In April, we reported on a Life Image survey that showed that "nearly half of respondents said they had either not made any changes or did not know how to ensure their facility met requirements."

In a recent interview with HIMSS TV, National Coordinator for Health IT Micky Tripathi conceded that more education and outreach were needed from ONC.

"As much as we're doing, more is needed for sure," he said. "One of the conversations we have with a lot of our partners – nonprofits, public-private collaborations as well as pure for-profit companies – is the need for educational outreach and the need for magnification of that message, as far as it can go."

But even when they understand them, the KLAS report suggests that some provider stakeholders are still skeptical about whether, or how much, the new rules will move the needle on interoperability.

Asked whether they think it will, 50% said yes – but 18% said no, and 32% said they weren't yet sure.

ON THE RECORD
"One of the main goals of these regulations is to make it easier for organizations to share [EHR] data specifically," said KLAS researchers. "However, even organizations that are confident in their own and in their [EHR] vendor’s preparation don’t necessarily feel confident the rules will reduce barriers to interoperability.

"Some who are uncertain say too many exceptions exist for the changes to be effective. Others say the current requirements are too focused on reducing barriers to patient access, and therefore won’t resolve technical barriers between vendors, which they see as the true hindrance to interoperability. Yet others express concern about potential negative repercussions of patients having access to all provider notes."

The report notes, however, "those who think the changes will accelerate interoperability point to the fact that those who aren’t in compliance risk being fined. They also cite confidence that the technology will mature as vendors are required to share."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS publication.

Topics: 
Compliance & Legal, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy, Health Information Exchange (HIE), Interoperability

More regional news

A doctor speaking with a patient via videoconference

Remote cardiac monitoring programs have potential, but they're still falling short

By
Kat Jercich
May 12, 2021
Valley View Health Center Chehalis Clinic Washington telehealth

Valley View invests in connected health and infrastructure for better telehealth

By
Bill Siwicki
May 12, 2021
Pat Combes Amazon Web Services interoperability

Amazon Web Services exec talks interoperability lessons from the past year

By
Bill Siwicki
May 12, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

Nurses and execs huddle over a digital tablet
Nursing execs dish on the digital health tools they find most useful

Most Read

France to trial digital vaccine passport scheme
Now is the time for providers to be proactive about telehealth
Optimized EHR flowsheets found to reduce clinician burden, burnout
Great North Care Record and Cerner achieve 'first-of-type' for unscheduled care
UPMC uses RPM to study postpartum hypertension among Black and white women
26,000 people have information exposed in Colorado phishing incident

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Interoperability
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Population Health
Privacy & Security

Video

Professor Karol Sikora, chief medical officer at Rutherford Health
Using AI and data analytics to transform cancer treatments
Sponsored by
Peter Durlach, chief strategy officer at Nuance
Making patient experience a 'strategic imperative'
ransomware deep dive video
New strategies for combating ransomware
HIMSS Chapters Deep Dive
HIMSS continues to innovate in a changing world

More Stories

A vaccine being administered
Vaccination credential projects gaining steam worldwide
A hacker's hands on a keyboard
Thousands of patient records exposed after ransomware attack on CaptureRx
Olympus, Pomeranian Medical University
How a Polish hospital improved clinician collaboration and quality control
ransomware deep dive video
New strategies for combating ransomware
CBA acquires digital healthcare services directory...
A stylized brain illustration formed with wires, to convey artificial intelligence
TriHealth partners with Olive to implement AI command center
Miles Romney telehealth eVisit
Telehealth 2050: The future design of virtual care technology
A patient speaks to a doctor via telehealth
How much telehealth do patients need? Researchers weigh in