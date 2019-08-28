Imprivata, Vocera collaborate on mobile device authentication

Imprivata and Vocera Communications have launched a new partnership aimed at helping health systems provide easier authentication for clinical communication.

WHY IT MATTERS

The companies are combining Imprivata's Mobile Device Access technology with the Vocera Collaboration Suite, which will embed authentication into shared clinical mobile devices and eliminate the need for manual logins, officials say.

The jointly-developed technology offers secure clinical communication via the Vocera Collaboration Suite, with the addition of single sign-on from Imprivata Mobile Device Access and enabling clinicians to access shared devices with the tap of a badge

By integrating with Imprivata OneSign, an enterprise SSO and virtual desktop access platform, the tool can offer providers faster and more authentication across workstations, virtual desktops and mobile devices.

It also allows security administrators to set user authentication policies from one centralized platform – boosting compliance reporting, lowering total cost of ownership and minimizes the IT resources needed to manage authentication workflows.

Vocera's Collaboration Suite app enables clinicians to securely text and call each other simply by saying a name, role, or group. At a glance, users are able to see who is logged on and available. The app can also route alert notifications to care team members with contextual patient information for clinical decision support.

THE LARGER TREND

This is the second major security partnership announced by Imprivata this month. Earlier in August, it launched new technology aimed at enabling end-to-end healthcare identity and access management using Microsoft Azure Active Directory.

As we focus this month on securing the health environment, we've been exploring, among many other topics, how CISOs and CIOs can get a better grasp on IAM and other clinical security challenges – especially simplifying the process of gaining visibility of identities and eliminating the need for multiple log-ins.

ON THE RECORD

"By partnering with the leading clinical communication provider, we’re able to give our joint customers the ability to access their secure messaging platform with just a simple tap of a badge," said Dr. Sean Kelly, chief medical officer at Imprivata. "Not only does this ensure a faster, more efficient workflow for providers, giving them more time to spend on patient care, but it also allows hospitals to further capitalize on their investments in shared mobile devices."

"Every minute we give back to clinicians to spend on direct patient care, the better," added Dr. Benjamin Kanter, chief medical information officer at Vocera. "This single sign-on solution is an intelligent way to save valuable time and simplify clinical workflows to make the lives of physicians and nurses easier."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN

Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Healthcare IT News is a publication of HIMSS Media.