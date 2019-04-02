Imprivata, Verato partner on biometric patient identity platform

By Nathan Eddy
April 02, 2019
10:23 AM
Share
Companies say aligning their platforms will help eliminate duplicate records, establish more accurate care histories and improve patient safety.

Healthcare IT security specialist Imprivata is partnering with patient matching company Verato to use biometrics for improving patient identity management.

The arrangement will see Imprivata link its PatientSecure patient identification solution with Verato’s cloud-based master patient index platform, Universal MPI.

WHY IT MATTERS

Patient matching is the process by which health data is accurately linked and attributed to the correct patient, allowing physicians and others to have a complete picture of the patient and ultimately to better care for patients.

THE BIGGER TREND

Biometrics and referential matching are among the cornerstone opportunities to improve patient matching in the exchange of health information, according to Pew Charitable Trusts.

Pew found for digital records to introduce efficiencies and offer patients and medical professionals more complete information, it was critical that the patient data needed to feed new initiatives like analytics, telemedicine and precision medicine is accurate. What's more, the firm's research also determined that patients prefer biometrics, with more than 70 percent ranking them as the top choice. 

A RAND report from 2018 asserted that smartphones and mobile apps could be viable solutions to the patient matching problem — though RAND also noted that such methods still need to be tested and further developed.

HOW IT WILL WORK

Imprivata’s PatientSecure is a creates a 1:1 match between individual patients and their unique medical records, retrieving digital health data through biometric identification at all points of care.

Hospitals have the choice to positively identify patients with a variety of biometric options including palm-vein biometric identification and iris biometric identification.

Verato’s cloud-based matching platform, of its part, links and matches identities across disparate sources, leveraging a self-learning database of U.S. identities as a reference, or universal answer key.

The new platform combines biometrics technology to capture patient identities with referential matching, helping to ensures all records are linked to the correct patient.

The service is designed to help providers better support patient-directed access and eliminate information blocking, in light of forthcoming regulations from the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology.

ON THE RECORD

“We cannot continue pursuing the same patient matching architectures of the past 20 years,” said Mark LaRow, Verato CEO in a statement. “Something new is needed.”

WHAT ELSE TO KNOW

In December, Imprivata and DigiCert, a SSL certificate specialist, teamed up to deliver an automated identity proofing process, Imprivata Confirm ID, that will make EPCS compliance easier. While Imprivata delivers the end to end authentication for providers, DigiCert delivers authentication for connected devices and the networks and stations to which providers connect.

Earlier in 2018 Imprivata unveiled a Mobile Device Access service that can help hospitals offer secure access to clinical mobile devices and applications while letting clinicians maintain a fast-paced workflow. 

Nathan Eddy is a healthcare and technology freelancer based in Berlin.

Email the writer: nathaneddy@gmail.com

Twitter: @dropdeaded209 

Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication. 

Topics: 
Cloud Computing, Network Infrastructure, Quality and Safety
Share
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

Top Story
Big pharma hesitant to embrace cloud?

Most Read

These 10 hospitals scored an 'F', pose greatest risk to patients, Leapfrog says
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Medical Devices
Clinical
Medical Devices

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Clinical
Cloud Computing

Video

How Zipari platform helps payers improve member experience
Turning data into actionable insights without boiling the ocean
Meru says digital health app can help prevent physician suicide
Kaufman Hall working with organizations to make sense of data

More Stories

The Secretary for Food and Health, Professor Sophia Chan, speaks at the Kick-off Ceremony of the Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme on March 29, 2019. Credit: VHIS

Hong Kong launches Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivering his opening address at the official opening of the Sengkang Health Campus on March 23, 2019. Credit: Ministry of Health Singapore.

Public Sector Data Security Review Committee appointed in Singapore
Sponsored: It’s time for providers to make AI a core capability
Beyond the exam room: How data privacy builds patient trust
Making aging in place easier with predictive analytics
Nebraska Medicine links voice technology to Epic EHR, boosts physician performance

The main campus of the Nebraska Medicine health system.

Nebraska Medicine links voice tech to Epic EHR, boosts doc performance
Blockchain-enabled EHR is giving refugees access to healthcare
Mount Sinai to open new Institute for Digital Health