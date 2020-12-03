Global Edition
Imprivata acquires FairWarning, bolstering its threat detection intelligence

The machine learning-powered tech will be a "key component of our go-forward analytics and digital identity strategy," says CEO Gus Malezis.
By Mike Miliard
December 03, 2020
04:42 PM
Imprivata HIMSS booth at a trade show

In a deal it says will boost security, offer more robust patient privacy protections and streamline clinical access to data across various healthcare enterprises, Imprivata announced on Wednesday its acquisition of FairWarning Technologies, developer of patient privacy intelligence tools. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

WHY IT MATTERS

With the addition of FairWarning, Imprivata says it will be able to offer its customers a single digital identity platform combining role-based access controls, identity governance and data privacy compliance.

The FairWarning insider threat-detection platform can ingest hundreds of data sources – from electronic health records, CRM platforms, HR systems and more – and its machine learning-powered analytics can identify potential breaches of protected information.

Its various privacy and patient-safety analytics can help compliance officers manage HIPAA and other demands, safeguard PHI, and enable mission-critical enterprise and financial-business apps.

"We’re excited to make FairWarning a key component of our go-forward analytics and digital identity strategy, and to be able to offer our customers a broader set of solutions from a single vendor that is committed to delivering innovative products and a signature customer experience," said Gus Malezis, CEO of Imprivata in a statement.

"Our platform fits perfectly into Imprivata’s digital identity framework for healthcare and complements Imprivata’s focus on making identity accessible and secure across regulated workflows," said Ed Holmes, CEO of FairWarning. 

THE LARGER TREND

Imprivata has been building out its market presence with new acquisitions and partnerships this past year.

In October, the company worked with Keyo on a no-touch palm scanner to help identify patients while reducing the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

This past March, it teamed with InterSystems to enable single sign-on and authentication tools that reduce login times.

And in January, Imprivata acquired GroundControl Solutions with an eye toward enterprise mobile-device-management software for large and small healthcare enterprises.

ON THE RECORD

"Healthcare organizations can’t promise secure patient data privacy without clear visibility into each identity and the behavior around that identity," said CHIME CEO Russ Branzell, in a statement provided by Imprivata. "Simply put, with the combination of Imprivata and FairWarning, we are converging the who and the what. That’s the real answer in privacy and security in healthcare."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS publication.

Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Mergers & Acquisitions, Privacy & Security, Workflow

