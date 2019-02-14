Imaging, nurse call, payments, digital workspace new products at HIMSS19

Health IT vendors across the show floor at HIMSS19 have been announcing new products this week. Here are some of the new technologies.

Cardiovascular imaging and IT

Health IT and imaging technology vendor Royal Philips has launched IntelliSpace Cardiovascular 4.1, its next-generation cardiovascular image and information management system. The latest version builds on the existing pediatric reporting capabilities, recognizing the important and unique nature of the pediatric environment.

Clinicians now can complete their workflows more efficiently in a web browser, while integration with Philips Forcare enables the sharing of patient data between health systems and hospitals. New features also include enhanced security, enterprise protocols and seamless access to Philips’ QLAB and TOMTEC software tools.

In order to capture a complete view of a patient’s condition, clinicians need to search across multiple programs, systems and healthcare institutions for specific information, like previous test results. Designed to help streamline workflow and improve operational performance, IntelliSpace Cardiovascular 4.1 aggregates patient information into one system to provide a holistic view to facilitate better informed decision making while delivering on the quadruple aim of improved patient and staff experience, better health outcomes, and lower costs of care, Philips said.

Building on existing browser-based reporting capabilities for adult stress echocardiogram tests, the addition of the web-based pediatric module to IntelliSpace Cardiovascular 4.1 provides a complete echo solution that aggregates data into one system. The pediatric module also includes new z-score packages, which are a common way to chart serial measurements in pediatric cardiology practices.

Philips is at HIMSS19 in booths 1001, 2101, 400-80 and others.

Enterprise nurse call platform

Elsewhere on the show floor, Critical Alert Systems has introduced its new enterprise software, CommonPath Enterprise. The platform brings the power and reliability of cloud computing to patient communications and nurse call, the vendor said. The scalable system is flexible enough to be deployed across any size healthcare enterprise, yet architected to be centrally configured and managed from a single data center, the vendor added.

CommonPath Enterprise can create savings in terms of resources, manpower and physical space, the company said. System upgrades, updates, back-ups, redundancy and maintenance can all be managed remotely with minimal downtime, it added. Likewise, the enterprise configuration enables remote management of messaging rules and protocols, staff assignments, escalation paths, and workflows from anywhere.

The system’s consolidated, multi-site data analytics allow for comparative reporting across multiple units, hospitals and systems. Clinical and IT leadership can manage and analyze individual staff and group performance, standardize workflow, monitor and measure continuous improvement processes, and observe system performance.

Critical Alert Systems is at HIMSS19 in booth 5243.

Consumer-centric payments

InstaMed, a healthcare payments network, has released InstaMed VoIP Protection to deliver providers and payers a way to create a secure and consumer-centric payment experience via phone while significantly reducing Payment Card Industry scope and costs, the vendor said.

InstaMed is leveraging integration with Semafone, a contact center data security and compliance vendor, to deliver to healthcare a secure answer to payments made via telephone, the vendor added.

Providers and payers are faced with collecting more from patients and members in the forms of patient responsibility and insurance premiums. Forward-thinking organizations, InstaMed contended, are giving consumers what they want: security and convenience by offering multiple options through omnichannel payments.

InstaMed VoIP Protection allows organizations to accept healthcare payments through their call center without card information touching their network and without disrupting the consumer experience. As a result, healthcare organizations can deliver great customer service while reducing potential security risks including malicious insider activity, external fraud and the potential cost of a compliance violation, InstaMed said.

InstaMed is at HIMSS19 in booth 1987.

A single-sign-on digital workspace

And on another front, leveraging technology from Citrix Systems, health system WellSpan Health has created an intelligent digital workspace through which more than 1,500 doctors and advanced clinicians across eight hospitals can access the applications and information they need to do their jobs – anywhere, anytime, in a simple, secure and reliable way, Citrix announced at HIMSS19.

“At WellSpan, we realize that time is precious and every second counts,” said Mick Murphy, vice president and chief technology officer at WellSpan Health. “That’s why we are committed to providing our doctors and clinicians with innovative solutions that enable them to make intelligent decisions in real time and deliver optimal outcomes for the patients they serve.”

Using Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, WellSpan provides single-sign-on access to all the apps (SaaS, web, mobile, virtual) and content its doctors and clinicians need in one, unified experience. So doctors and clinicians now have access to their clinical applications at their fingertips, Citrix said, and they can get at it in a matter of seconds.

Since putting Citrix in place, WellSpan has seen its log-in times drop from more than half a minute to less than four seconds. “That’s more time for patient care,” Murphy said.

WellSpan joins more than six dozen healthcare organizations using Citrix digital workspace technology.

Citrix is at HIMSS19 in booths 2901, 400-43, MP47 and MP48.

