Global Edition
HIMSS20 Digital Coverage

Hypotension can be fatal, but machine learning can detect it early

A drop in blood pressure can be hard to predict using standard clinical measurements such as heart rate or cardiac output – but experts say a new AI tool could give clinicians a valuable 15-minute lead time.
By Kat Jercich
May 26, 2020
02:45 PM

Hypotension, or low blood pressure, is extremely common in surgical patients – but it can have serious negative outcomes, including myocardial injury, acute kidney injury and death.

At the same time, said Feras Hatib, development director of algorithms and signal processing at Edwards Lifesciences Research, clinical parameters such as cardiac output, heart rate or respiration are often poor indicators of looming hypotension. 

Those parameters are extremely good for noticing when a patient is unstable, Hatib said during his recent HIMSS20 Digital presentation with Boston Strategic Partners Principal Sybil Munson, Building a Machine Learning Model to Drive Clinical Insights. But "once the [hypotension] event has happened, there is not much you can do."

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

A retrospective study using the Cerner electronic health record database from 2010 through 2016 reiterated the importance of reducing hypotension in surgical patients. 

"We identified a significant association between hypotension and clinical outcomes within the septic critically ill population," said Munson, with hypotension associated with acute kidney injury, myocardial injury and increased mortality in this group.

Hatib and his team developed what they called Hypotension Precision Index technology. The tool consists of a sensor connected to a catheter measuring radial artery pressure and a monitor. 

The higher the HPI number, Hatib explained, the greater the chance of hypotension occurring in the next 10 to 15 minutes.

The tool also directs the clinician in terms of best steps to treat the incoming hypotension. 

By using machine learning techniques such as sequential feature selection and data from 1,334 patients, Hatib explained, the team was able to predict which measurable cardiovascular parameters can predict hypotension.

The HPI has shown a high degree of clinical success, Hatib said. He pointed to a German study in which researchers used an HPI-based clinical protocol to determine treatment for patients. 

"They were able to significantly, dramatically, and completely eliminate hypotension in these patients," he said.

HIMSS20 Digital

Experience the education, innovation and collaboration of the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition… virtually.

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Clinical, Decision Support, HIMSS20 Digital Coverage

More regional news

Group of doctors looking at medical display

Deciding what to measure can make all the difference in patient experience, outcomes

By
Jeff Lagasse
May 27, 2020
People being served food from a buffet.

COVID-19's 'unprecedented stress' on social services drives demand for innovative SDOH programs

By
Dave Muoio
May 27, 2020
Woman looking at graphs on a laptop.

The future of APIs first depends on building value for patient access

By
Susan Morse
May 27, 2020

Related Content

Top Story
Patient engagement tech improves physician org’s no-show rate by 35%

Most Read

28 companies, including tech firms, collaborate on EHR-fueled COVID-19 database
Mayo Clinic adds COVID-19 skills to Amazon Alexa
Drug shortage management strategies are needed during COVID-19 pandemic
Alcidion enhances Patientrack software with new COVID-19 assessment tool
Mount Sinai using Google Nest to monitor patients, reducing in-person contact
Health systems can use new, old technology to help address COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Data Warehousing
Analytics
Mobile

Webinars

More Webinars

Workforce
Workflow
Cloud Computing

Video

Providing remote care is now essential
COVID-19 crisis highlights need for real-time analytics
Sheba's pursuit of perfection in Israel
How COVID-19 is shaping the future of virtual care

More Stories

CareMount Medical uses telehealth now to avoid health crisis later

CareMount Medical in New York.

CareMount Medical uses telehealth now to avoid health crisis later
FDA pushes need for plasma donations, with Mayo Clinic giving registry support
COVID-19 crisis highlights need for real-time analytics
Managing COVID-19: The TTSH Experience
In final rule, CMS makes telehealth more widely available in Medicare Advantage plans
Castlight Health intros new tool to help plan safe workplace reopenings
EHRs can help providers more safely taper patient opioid use
Policymakers should make better use of ONC for COVID-19 response, says Pew