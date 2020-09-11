Global Edition
Mergers & Acquisitions

Hyland acquires content services platform Alfresco

The move is the latest in a string of acquisitions for the Ohio-based content services vendor.
By Kat Jercich
September 11, 2020
03:18 PM

Hyland, a Westlake, Ohio-based content services and enterprise imaging technology vendor, signed a definitive agreement to acquire content services platform Alfresco this week.

The move follows Hyland's acquisition of German robotic process automation software developer Another Monday this past month.

"We continue to grow our business and advance our platform organically and via acquisitions," said Bill Priemer, president and CEO of Hyland, in a statement.

WHY IT MATTERS

Hyland, which provides content services for a variety of industries – including financial services, government, higher education, insurance and healthcare – has products in use at more than half of Fortune 100 companies, says the vendor.

Its cloud-based, SaaS platform includes security features such as version control, data classification and at-rest data encryption, according to the company's website.

Expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020, Alfresco's entire business of cloud-native content services solutions for enterprises with large volumes of unstructured content will likely be managed under Hyland.

"With this acquisition Alfresco brings significant geographic and industry experience to Hyland as well as an open source community as a new source of product innovation," said Jay Bhatt, president and CEO of Alfresco. 

Another Monday, meanwhile, houses four complementary software products for automation, including tools for automatic process documentation, development, conduction and monitoring.

"The RPA market is an exciting and challenging space with rapid growth and a vast number of possible applications that organizations can easily combine and integrate for better and more flexible business processes support," said Hans Martens, CEO of Another Monday, in a statement.

"We see Hyland as the best fit to embed our RPA technology into their powerful automation platform, to truly implement easy, end-to-end automation for everyone," Martens continued.

Hyland also this past month announced new enhancements to its platform, including updated mobile capabilities and an improved upgrade process.

THE LARGER TREND

Susan deCathelineau, senior vice president of healthcare sales and services at Hyland, told Healthcare IT News earlier this year that unstructured information – such as clinical documents, narratives, consents and images – has largely been overlooked when it comes to interoperability concerns. 

She also pointed to artificial intelligence as a needed complement to physicians overwhelmed by data and noted that moving to the cloud was an essential shift for the healthcare industry.

"The hesitancy that used to surround cloud adoption in healthcare now is being replaced by the realization of its ultimate inevitability. Once again, this shift in mindset largely has to do with data overload," she said.

Hyland had at the time recently acquired the blockchain-credentialing vendor LearningMachine, another in a string of acquisitions dating back years.

ON THE RECORD

"This acquisition will expand our global reach, enabling us to help more organizations achieve their digital transformation goals and become more informed, empowered and connected," said Priemer in a statement.

 

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Cloud Computing, Interoperability, Mergers & Acquisitions, Workflow

More regional news

How a homemade dashboard helped resume 3,000 necessary surgeries during COVID-19

The homemade dashboard helped Phoenix Children's staff reschedule more than 3,000 delayed surgeries.

How a homemade dashboard helped resume 3,000 necessary surgeries during COVID-19

By
Bill Siwicki
September 11, 2020

Widow sues Ciox Health and a NY hospital for failure to release husband's EHR data

By
Kat Jercich
September 11, 2020

'Cancer treatment doesn’t suddenly stop'

September 11, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

How a homemade dashboard helped resume 3,000 necessary surgeries during COVID-19

The homemade dashboard helped Phoenix Children's staff reschedule more than 3,000 delayed surgeries.
How a homemade dashboard helped resume 3,000 necessary surgeries during COVID-19

Most Read

Improving the Health, Safety, and Longevity of the Warfighter
Value-based care profile: Equality Health’s actionable data platform
Allscripts, Microsoft re-up their cloud EHR collaboration deal
Dubai Health Authority deploys robots to disinfect facilities
BigQuery Omni, new from Google Cloud, enables analytics queries from AWS, Azure
White House to hospitals: Bypass CDC, report COVID-19 data directly to HHS

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Privacy & Security

Video

Ousted Zocdoc CEO cries foul play; telehealth is biggest threat to cybersecurity
Using a 'shared initiative' to activate citizens to deal with COVID-19
How an EHR and HIE slashed opioid use by 46%
The value of patient input when innovating

More Stories

Telehealth is biggest threat to healthcare cybersecurity, says report
Kids 2.0: ‘Involving children has been absolutely central to our approach over the last five years’
Personal information of 348,000 people potentially exposed in NorthShore data breach
Woman attending telehealth appointment
Telehealth and clinical decision support: ideal synergy for patient- clinician engagement
The value of patient input when innovating
Measuring and managing Multiple Sclerosis: could digital assessment tools improve our understanding?
'Focus on the patient and the rest will follow'
MedPAC members weigh future of telehealth coverage