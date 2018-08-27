Humana to broaden digital health, data analytics efforts at new Boston location

Studio H will develop digital tools and enterprise analytics technologies to innovate the healthcare experience for plan members.
By Mike Miliard
August 27, 2018
02:21 PM
view from South Boston, Massachusetts

Humana Studio H will open its South Boston location in the summer of 2019.

Humana is launching a new center for digital health and analytics, which could eventually employ about 250 people to develop new data-driven technologies to advance its healthcare initiatives for plan members.

Humana Studio H will be located in Boston's Seaport District. Heather Cox will lead the effort as Humana's newly minted chief digital health and analytics officer, reporting to CEO Bruce Broussard.

Cox will be tasked with building out Humana' digital care delivery operations and advancing its enterprise analytics efforts, developing tools and strategies that can be deployed across the organization as it expands its efforts to improve the care experience, officials said. Over the next five years, Humana plans to employ as many as 250 people to help her do that.

"We understand that where lifestyle and health care intersect, there is an opportunity to influence health and well-being in a holistic way – especially for seniors," said Broussard, in a statement.

"Digital technology and analytics are building blocks for devising products, tools and services that deliver on the promise of whole-person health care, and Heather Cox has the experience, vision and drive to innovate and boldly lead Humana's efforts in these important areas."

Most recently, Cox served as chief technology and digital officer at USAA, where she led initiatives on digitally-enabled personalized care. Before that, she was CEO of Citi FinTech at Citigroup, where she focused on mobile technologies.

"American health care can be enormously complex, but Humana's expansion of its digital health and analytics capabilities can provide a game-changing platform to simplify and streamline the health care experience and ultimately improve members' lifestyles by enhancing the quality of their healthcare," said Cox.

In addition to the Digital Health and Analytics group, another team at Studio H will concentrate specifically on creating new digital tools for use by seniors. It will be led by Beth Bierbower, currently president of Humana's employer group segment and author of a book on consumer healthcare engagement.

Humana Studio H will occupy 40,000 square feet of office space on 281 Summer St., and is expected to open in summer 2019.

"What we're developing in Boston is a critical capability that can help Humana leap forward and overcome friction points to create a simplified, connected and personalized health care experience for our members and the physicians and others who provide their care," said Broussard.

view from South Boston, Massachusetts

