Human API nets $10 million in funding to advance machine learning tools

San Francisco-based health data startup Human API has received a $10 million investment from SCOR Life & Health Ventures, a division of the France-headquartered reinsurer, to develop its platform.

WHY IT MATTERS

The company helps enable consumers to centralize and share their health data from sources like electronic health records (EHR), pharmacies, health apps, wearable devices and labs with healthcare providers and insurance carriers.

Human API also lets users share data with the people and organizations that help manage their health, and the company claims thousands of organizations are able to accept health data through Human API — access users can grant and revoke with a few clicks.

Due to the diversity of underlying data sources, the company takes a hybrid approach to retrieving data from across the ecosystem, such as API, FHIR, patient portals, and health information exchanges (HIEs).

The Human API platform also provides access to securely permissioned clinical data, and offers an enterprise data suite to streamline insurance underwriting and clinical research.

The company’s output data is converted into a consistent format and enriched with industry-standard coding systems, and users can navigate the information within the Human API’s ProviderGraph portal by searching the name of a doctor, a zipcode, a hospital, or any other familiar information.

To enable the continual retrieval of their data, users enter their credentials associated with a given data source, and data source management can be done directly within the application or by downloading a Human API Connect mobile app.

Healthcare providers can integrate Human API into their patient engagement workflow and invite patients to share their data, embedding the software into new patient registration and HIM medical records process.

The platform also offers providers the ability to receive updates as patients see other providers, fill prescriptions, or generate new data at home.

Platforms like the one developed by Human API could also help insurance companies provide their customers with a simpler and faster buying experience, accelerating the underwriting process through electronic health data and automated decision making.

ON THE RECORD

Other backers in the funding round included Guardian Life Insurance Company, early stage venture firm BlueRun and PayPal founder Max Levchin's SciFi venture capital firm.

“This new investment will help us further expand our data infrastructure and machine learning capabilities, grow our market reach, and advance our mission to put consumers in control of their own health information,” founder and CEO Andrei Pop said in a statement.

