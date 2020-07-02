Global Edition
Population Health

Howard University, AARP launch pilots addressing diabetes through tech

The two pilot projects involve using voice-recognition technology to remind patients to take medication and connecting individuals with others through an online community.
By Kat Jercich
July 02, 2020
09:38 AM

Paulo O, Flickr

In Washington, D.C., the life-expectancy gap between neighborhoods is as large as 27 years, according to the Department of Population Health at the New York University School of Medicine. 

For Nigel Smith, director of the AARP Innovation Labs, this enormous divide – which is strongly linked with racial and ethnic segregation – presented a question: "Can some of these emerging technologies potentially be a [solution] for massive health issues?"

"When we look at the big health challenges – coronary disease, hearing loss … the current solutions just weren't addressing them enough," said Smith. "It was not an even playing field."

As part of exploring those solutions, the AARP recently partnered with the Howard University College of Medicine to pilot two new programs aimed at addressing diabetes and medication management in people older than 50. 

"We recognize a significant need in our patient population," said Michael Crawford, associate dean for strategy, outreach and innovation at Howard University College of Medicine. The pilots are being conducted under Howard's 1867 Health Innovations Project, which collaborates with stakeholders such as the AARP to foster initiatives aimed at addressing health challenges among medically underserved communities.

"The innovation that has been occurring in healthcare hasn't trickled down to these populations," said Crawford.

For the two clinical pilot projects, which start this week, Howard recruited a total of approximately 30 individuals from its existing patient population to participate over a period of 90 days. The first tool, as Crawford described it, is a facial and voice-recognition device manufactured by the artificial intelligence vendor Pillo that enables video calls to the provider and reminds patients to take their medication.

The second program is a digital online-health community, where patients are paired with other individuals struggling with diabetes.

"The real thing we're trying to evaluate in that scenario is peer support groups," Crawford said, whether online-only models are more efficacious than in-person education groups, or "should they work together in parallel?"

The research team will use the Morisky Medication Adherence Scale and measurements of hemoglobin A1C levels to track the success of the project. Patients will also be given a survey about whether the technology helped with their diabetes management.

Subsequent pilots, said Crawford, will involve virtual and mixed augmented reality, artificial intelligence, passive and active monitoring, and music therapy, among other digital tools. They will aim to address other conditions such as hypertension, cardiovascular disease, genetic disorders, cancer and neurodegenerative diseases.

"We have a pipeline of different things we want to look at over the next year," said Smith.

Smith said that, overall, he's optimistic about the opportunity to improve health outcomes among vulnerable communities – particularly given the glaring inequities spotlighted by COVID-19's disproportionate impact on Black and brown people. 

"I am so hopeful about the impact this can have," he said. 

As a Howard alumnus himself, he said, "It feels like if anyone is gonna do this the right way, it feels like Howard is the right organization to do this with. I'm excited about the collaboration."

Through these kinds of projects, Crawford said, "we believe we will help improve access to care, improve outcomes and hopefully be able to reduce the cost of care."

 

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Patient Engagement, Population Health, Telehealth

More regional news

New Zealand’s COVID-crushing effort

By
Lynne Minion
July 02, 2020

An overview of Malaysia’s digital health landscape

By
Dean Koh
July 01, 2020

With telehealth, one practice is now seeing more patients than before the pandemic

By
Bill Siwicki
July 01, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story
How one health system harnessed AI, telehealth to combat coronavirus

Most Read

Switching EHRs can lead to big drops in patient satisfaction
FCC boosts rural healthcare funding by $198M, with eye toward telehealth expansion
Telehealth claim lines increased more than 4,000% in the past year
How Stanford Health Care is boosting its patient experience using EDW and dashboards
Meditation app improves pain management at Hartford Hospital
Hospitals should prepare now for future telehealth demands

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Analytics
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Mobile
Workforce

Video

Patients turning to digital tools to find behavioral health specialists
White House challenging ACA; Congress mulling permanent telehealth reform
Brazil's digital transformation is progressing despite challenges
Patients get taste of remote monitoring, want it to become permanent

More Stories

Credit: Gerd Altmann

American Hospital Dubai recruits Oracle and Cerner for major digital overhaul
Hundreds of industry groups call on Congress to advance permanent telehealth reform
'Flattening the curve' with virtual care in Australia
Patients get taste of remote monitoring, want it to become permanent

Credit: Ibex Medical Analytics

UK rolls out AI-based cancer detection for NHS patients
UCSF pays $1.14 million to decrypt files after ransomware attack

Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida (Google Earth)

Mayo Clinic announces advanced care at home model with Medically Home
After initial spike, telehealth visits are on the decline, report finds