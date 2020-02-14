Global Edition
HIMSS20

How virtual health assistants are changing the care delivery equation

Mobile technology and connected devices allow VHAs to become a productive mean of communication between remote patients, providers and payers.
By Nathan Eddy
February 14, 2020
12:28 PM

Outdated technology and processes create challenges across an overburdened healthcare system, resulting in increased costs, alienated patients, and inferior outcomes across the healthcare system.

However, virtual health assistants and chatbots aim to improve the conversation between healthcare provides, payers and patients and put more information in the hands of the end users, to help healthcare organizations improve processes and reduce costs.

"Virtual health assistants can help healthcare organizations improve processes and put more information in the hands of their users," explained Hadas Bitran, group manager for Microsoft Healthcare Israel.

Bitran, who will address the topic this week at HIMSS20, said to provide value, virtual health assistants need to be built with healthcare intelligence, including understanding medical terminology, user intents and context, and providing credible answers.

"The virtual assistant needs to be integrated to the organization’s assets and extended to support its processes and needs, while maintaining top privacy, security and compliance standards to allow it to handle healthcare use cases and data," Bitran noted. "Virtual health assistants need to be designed to bring enough value to users, be it patients or doctors."

She said challenges and pitfalls can include virtual assistants that are designed to be too limited, or can only do one thing.

This means virtual assistants need to be able to handle diversion from the conversation and unexpected responses, and they need to constantly learn what the user expectations are.

"Especially in healthcare, virtual assistants need to constantly update the content they rely on, and need to understand when they don’t understand or can’t help," Bitran said. "Those challenges and pitfalls need to be considered right from the start, when choosing the technology."

Microsoft Healthcare sees a broad range of use cases for virtual health assistants, including cases that involve checking symptoms and finding information about providers, services, locations and coverage.

Virtual health assistants could also help with finding information about healthcare conditions, medications and procedures, and improving administrative processes like proactive follow-up, sending reminders and scheduling.

"We also see use cases like assessment questionnaires and matching patients to potential clinical trials,” she said. “As virtual health assistants become more integrated with the healthcare system, their role will expand."

Mobile technology and connected devices will also allow virtual health assistants to become a productive mean of communication between remote patients, providers and payers, and put more information in the hands of users when and where they need it.

Bitran noted one example for this impact is that the broad types of media available to mobile users introduces the need for virtual health assistants to support voice channels, handle visual inputs, and enable contextual handoff to humans over chat, voice or video.

She noted that while virtual assistants will not replace medical professionals, the virtual assistants could augment the medical professionals’ work and reduce the burden on them from the system.

Bitran will share insights on virtual health assistants in her HIMSS20 session, "Virtual Health Assistants: Best Practices and Real Use Cases." It’s scheduled for Tuesday, March 10, from 3-4 pm in room W414A.

Topics: 
Connected Health, HIMSS20, Mobile, Patient Engagement, Population Health

More regional news

Using EHRs to track patients in real time

Using EHRs to track patients in real time

By
Nathan Eddy
February 14, 2020

HIMSS offers coronavirus updates ahead of Global Health Conference

By
Healthcare IT News
February 14, 2020
How to protect against the most pressing threat to healthcare clouds today

How to protect against the most pressing threat to healthcare clouds today

By
Bill Siwicki
February 14, 2020

Related Content

Top Story

Using EHRs to track patients in real time
Using EHRs to track patients in real time

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals
Apple unveils Watch Series 4 with FDA-approved ECG

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

HIMSS20
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Webinars

More Webinars

Clinical
Imaging
Cloud Computing

Video

Whitepaper cover.
Managing healthcare in India will see dramatic shift
Dr. Tamara Sunbul
Lessons from a successful EMR implementation in Saudi Arabia
Sponsored by
How technology supports delivery of high-quality care
Stephen Bromhall, CIO at East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust
Paving the path toward a fully digital patient-centric ambulance service

More Stories

Prepare your enterprise imaging for digital pathology
Takeda Pharmaceuticals invests in data management platform Seqster
How technology supports delivery of high-quality care
Doctor explaining medical display
When the health IT expert becomes the patient
Stephen Bromhall, CIO at East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust
Paving the path toward a fully digital patient-centric ambulance service
Tech optimization: Peak performance for imaging technology
Tech optimization: Peak performance for imaging technology
VA to delay rollout of Cerner EHR system, citing interoperability issues
FDA, MITRE offer tips for med device cybersecurity