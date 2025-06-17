Global Edition
How nursing data drives smarter, safer healthcare

Accurate bedside documentation enhances care and informs policy.
By Healthcare IT News
June 17, 2025
09:00 AM

Photo: SDI Productions/Getty Images

Data drives decision-making, and this podcast empowers nurses to embrace the transformative potential of information. Hear from experienced nursing and informatics leaders about how data provides insights that elevate care delivery and can inspire nurses to lead initiatives that will shape the future of healthcare. This conversation encourages new nurses and seasoned nurse leaders alike to embrace data’s role in their mission to provide exceptional patient-centered care.

Learn about:

  • Data’s role in supporting nursing practice, patient safety, and nurse empowerment and advocacy
  • Best practices for ensuring data accuracy and documentation integrity
  • How nurses at all levels can become more confident with data to enhance their practice and grow in their careers
 
Topics: 
Analytics, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy, Population Health

