How North Dakota's immunization database is supporting its COVID-19 vaccine rollout
With a small population distributed over a large geographical area, North Dakota doesn't lend itself to the easiest vaccine rollout. But the state has a secret weapon: a robust database called the North Dakota Immunization Information System (NDIIS).
NDIIS manager Mary Woinarowicz joins host Jonah Comstock to talk about the early days of the COVID rollout, and how having a robust data management system has helped the state to make the most of its allocated COVID-19 vaccine doses.
Like what you hear? Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Play!
Talking points:
- The NDIIS and its pre-COVID function
- How NDIIS is supporting the COVID-19 vaccine rollout
- Logistical challenges to vaccine administration, especially in rural areas
- How data analytics help smooth out the rollout
- The challenges of launching a state-level response that’s part of a national rollout
- How NDIIS has responded to strong vaccine demand
- Patient-facing tools to improve the vaccine rollout
- Additional challenges related to the second dose
- The NDIIS’s Immunization Forecasting tool
- The slip in non-COVID vaccination during the pandemic
- What still lies ahead for COVID-19 vaccination
- Should people who have had COVID get the vaccine?
- How to decide which vaccine patients get which vaccine
More about this episode:
Athenahealth developer creates COVID-19 vaccine website from maternity leave
Hackers taking aim at crucial COVID-19 vaccine 'cold chain,' says IBM
How patient engagement tools can help ensure 2nd COVID-19 vaccine doses
How top EHR vendors are prepping their systems for COVID-19 vaccines
Epic, Cerner offer updates on COVID-19 vaccine rollout efforts
AI has advantages for COVID-19 vaccine rollout, but potential dangers too
Healthcare Finance News' latest updates on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution
California taps Blue Shield to oversee an equitable vaccine distribution plan
Hospitals need vaccine supply predictability 'all the way to the loading docks'
Johnson & Johnson submits its single dose COVID-19 vaccine to FDA for emergency use authorization
6,500 pharmacies to get 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine
ClassPass adds COVID-19 vaccine search feature to its platform
Apple requires COVID-19 vaccine passport developers to work with public health authorities
Google adds feature to help users find COVID-19 vaccination sites
Google Cloud launches vaccine distribution tool for local governments