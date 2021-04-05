Women In Health IT

Free Newsletter
Global Edition
Telehealth

How Legacy Health expanded from inpatient to ambulatory telehealth

The Oregon health system already had telemedicine in its eight hospitals when COVID-19 struck. The pandemic demanded a change in virtual care strategy.
Bill Siwicki
April 05, 2021
Legacy Health Mount Hood Medical Center telehealth

Legacy Health Mount Hood Medical Center. (Credit: Legacy Health)

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it presented Portland, Oregon-based Legacy Health with a multitude of staffing challenges where clinicians and staff were unable to come to work safely in the hospitals and clinics.

Legacy Health had an established telehealth program, which involves specialty-care services providing remote consultations to a variety of facilities. The health system had been using vendor Teladoc for its inpatient telemedicine platform.

Eight telehealth-equipped hospitals

"Prior to COVID-19, most of these services were acute and hospital-based, allowing providers to extend their reach beyond the walls of the facility where they were located," said Lori Wakashige, program director for telehealth and regional outreach, at Legacy Health. 

"The existing inpatient specialty-care programs utilize equipment that is shared between services and located at each hospital, eight in total," she said.

Additional equipment would be needed to increase the number of specialty care services and expected potential volumes, she recalled.

"In addition to our hospital-based services, Legacy operates primary care and specialty care clinics, which were not consistently equipped to provide care remotely," said Wakashige. "The telehealth team and operations leaders developed workflows, and training modules were designed to provide a standard practice."

Last year, the FCC's telehealth funding program awarded Legacy Health $368,912 for telemedicine carts, tablets and remote diagnostic equipment to treat and monitor hospitalized patients in intensive care units and emergency departments, and to allow specialty and subspecialty providers to safely treat and monitor patients at multiple facilities using telehealth.

Adding ambulatory telemedicine

"The addition of Mend as our ambulatory telehealth vendor allowed Legacy Health to meet the needs of our patients, providing a safe environment for care delivery for our providers and staff," said Dr. Steven Seres, telehealth medical director at Legacy Health.

"All providers were offered the opportunity to participate in training that would allow for remote care and facilitate connections with patients from the providers' homes or offices."

In addition to physician providers, a variety of clinicians, therapists and staff were trained to provide services via telehealth using Mend. This allowed patients to continue to schedule and receive services without unnecessary exposure to COVID-19. The process adhered to the social distancing guidelines that were implemented in Oregon and Washington.

"Patients were able to schedule appointments with physician providers, as well as therapists and a variety of clinicians, to continue to receive care," Wakashige noted. 

"Work-streams were developed based on roles in the organization. A team of trainers mobilized from a variety of departments, which included physician and nurse informaticists, telehealth program staff, and information services training teams."

The majority of care providers were trained over a period of a few weeks. The trained clinicians required ongoing troubleshooting and operational support due to challenges that developed as a result of implementation, she added.

Investing FCC funds in virtual care

"The funds awarded from the FCC allowed Legacy to expand our existing video visit program and to implement a stable platform for all primary care and specialty care clinics for our outpatient services," Seres explained. "Our hospitals also required additional equipment as demands for inpatient specialty care services grew."

Further, Legacy Health used the FCC funds to purchase additional hardware from its current vendor, Teladoc, to augment its existing hospital telemedicine resources, he concluded.

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bsiwicki@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Telehealth, Women In Health IT, Workflow

Women In Health ITResource Center

Handshake at business meeting
Taking a Seat on the Board
View More Resources

Stay Informed

Subscribe today to receive our FREE monthly e-newsletter

Featured Contributors

Laura Lovett

Laura Lovett is Managing Editor of MobiHealthNews where she covers the intersection of healthcare and technology. She is also a contributing editor to Women in Healthcare IT at Healthcare IT News. Before coming to MobiHealthNews she worked for Gatehouse Media, where she earned a New England Newspaper Association award. Most recently Lovett won a Umass Medical Media Fellowship.  Lovett was educated at the University of East Anglia, the University of Massachusetts and Oxford University.

Susan Morse

Susan Morse is Managing Editor of Healthcare Finance and Women in Health IT contributor. You can follow her at @susanmorseHFN

Kat Jercich

Kat Jercich is the Senior Editor at Healthcare IT News. Her writing has appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, The Advocate, and others. Previously, she was Vice President and Managing Editor at Rewire.News.

Mallory Hackett

Mallory Hackett is an Associate Editor at MobiHealthNews. She is a graduate of Miami University, where she studied journalism and public health. Before joining the team, she interned at McKnight’s Long-Term Care News and McKnight’s Senior Living. She also worked for the Oxford Observer, the local newspaper in the town where she went to college, as a health reporter.

Bill Siwicki

Bill Siwicki is Features Editor of Healthcare IT News. Bill has 32 years of experience in journalism, with nearly 20 years in healthcare IT and healthcare finance, along with extensive expertise in mobile technology.

Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.