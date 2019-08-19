The next generation of doctors is going to be able to more easily separate the advantages and disadvantages of cloud technology and be able to embrace these technologies because they help them do their jobs better, an expert says.

How the cloud impacts the day-to-day lives of physicians

By Nathan Eddy
August 19, 2019
11:51 AM
How the cloud impacts the day-to-day lives of physicians

The multiple tools cloud-based technology enables are having a radically transformative effect on healthcare provider organizations, which simultaneously is affecting physicians – and not always for the good.

While the cloud brings improvements in efficiency and can help streamline formerly time-consuming tasks like data entry or medical research, the consumer-facing applications providers now are expected to provide can bring additional stress to healthcare professionals.

Care around the clock

“There are some questions around boundaries that physicians have to deal with, because the practice travels with you now,” explained Deloitte’s chief digital officer for healthcare Jason Wainstein. “With the cloud enabling things like virtual healthcare and telehealth, you can essentially provide care around the clock if you chose to – so when do you leave the office, when do you go home?”

Wainstein noted physicians who are “digital natives” like the current generation just graduating from medical school might feel additional pressure – not only when it comes to understanding the technology, but figuring out how to best apply its benefits to their own practice.

“Digital native physicians view the world and care delivery differently,” he explained. “The next generation is going to be able to more easily separate the advantages and disadvantages of cloud technology and be able to embrace these technologies because they help them do their jobs better.”

On a fundamental level, Wainstein said the baseline expectations and the way these folks are viewing the world is different, which he thinks is going to result in monumental changes in the healthcare system.

Shifting business model

He noted cloud technology is resulting in a “significantly shifting” business model, which also is accelerating rapidly, which he pointed out is not often a point of passion for physicians who got into the business of caring for people for reasons other than business.

“If we’re talking about how cloud deployment can change a physician’s life, the simple answer is that it doesn’t have to,” Dr. Abed Saif, founding partner and director of healthcare advisory services firm AbedGraham, told HealthcareITNews. “Quite often the key to a successful transition from a user perspective is not to disrupt the workflows they are comfortable with and that have been optimized for patient care.”

He explained that if moving to the cloud creates more flexibility and mobility, or gives access to cloud-hosted applications with richer features, then that is great, but should not be expected unless it is a core objective of moving to the cloud.

Wainstein also pointed out cloud-enabled technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning-based applications could provide physicians with a “superhuman” research partner available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

A digital collaborator

“The ability to use AI for guided decision making or the capability to use image recognition tools to provide first-line identification for anomalies for tumors, for example, gives a physician a backstop, a digital collaborator to go through the care delivery process, in a way that’s personalized to them and can provide them 24/7 with a scaffolding around the care delivery process,” he said.

Overall, Wainstein explained the cloud has the potential to provide physicians working alone and in teams with the power of instant communication in ways that were not previously available.

“The big question, of course, is how do you equip them in the best way possible,” he said.

Nathan Eddy is a healthcare and technology freelancer based in Berlin.
Email the writer: nathaneddy@gmail.com
Twitter: @dropdeaded209

Topics: 
Cloud Computing, Workforce
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

Interoperability: Health data-sharing is lacking inside and outside of hospitals, survey says
Top Story
Interoperability: Health data-sharing is lacking inside and outside of hospitals, survey says

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Here are 6 major issues facing healthcare in 2019, according to PwC
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Google makes AI tool for precision medicine open source
Accenture, Merck partner with Amazon Web Services for new cloud precision medicine platform

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management

Webinars

More Webinars

Cloud Computing
Interoperability
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Video

Clinician engagement key to accountable care success
Conversa using chatbots to engage patients, providers on their terms
Teladoc taking virtual-first approach to healthcare
Identifying ROI for social determinants of health

More Stories

Photo credit: ADHA's official Twitter page.

Creating better health for all Australians through digital health
Implementation best practices: Getting in the revenue cycle
Implementation best practices: Getting in the revenue cycle
Most hospitals are behind on finding, responding to threats
Most hospitals are behind on finding, responding to threats
FDA partners with Syapse to study regulatory use of real-world evidence
FDA partners with Syapse to study regulatory use of real-world evidence
Trial of tele-ophthalmology system at regional health board in Scotland shows promising results
Teladoc taking virtual-first approach to healthcare
Mercy Technology Services creates nationwide data network with SAP
Mercy Technology Services creates nationwide data network with SAP
How healthcare CIOs and CISOs can handle identity and access management
How healthcare CIOs and CISOs can handle identity and access management