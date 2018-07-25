How an academic medical center integrated AI into its Epic EHR to improve diagnoses

The department of emergency medicine at the University of Maryland uses imaging-oriented technology as a virtual specialist in the ER.
By Bill Siwicki
July 25, 2018
09:26 AM
Share
integrating AI into Epic EHR to improve diagnoses

Credit: University of Maryland Department of Emergency Medicine on Facebook

Emergency room physicians are almost always asking themselves, “What’s in front of me right now? Is this independent from the problem the patient has or is it part of the problem?” To answer these questions effectively, the physicians must know a lot about many different diseases.

“To master skin diagnoses, for example, I read a lot of atlases and earlier books from dermatologists, but the problem myself and my colleagues would run into is that we had the information available but not the visual component to answer the question, ‘What is it I’m looking at?’” said Brian Browne, MD, chair of the department of emergency medicine at the University of Maryland.

To overcome these challenges, Browne and his team deployed an imaging-based, artificial intelligence-powered clinical decision support tool from vendor VisualDx. The tool uses more than 100,000 medial images, available through a desktop or a smartphone.

Clinical decision support is a thriving area in the field of health IT. Vendors include Automated Clinical Guidelines, Epic, Information Builders, National Decision Support Company, Outcome Health, Pepid, TransformativeMed and Wolters Kluwer.

“It gives us more than any medical images we could find on the Internet and gets us over the challenge of having so many images to look at but not the informational context of what it actually is that we’re looking at in the ER,” Browne said. 

"The best part is that we’re still bringing our expertise as trained physicians to the table when diagnosing so it truly is a tool that helps us to do our jobs more effectively and safely."

Brian Browne, MD, University of Maryland

VisualDx works by using artificial intelligence to compare hundreds of thousands of medical images against the symptoms entered by physicians into the platform. The tool then provides a physician with a few different possibilities for what the disease may be, and it enables users to add in additional symptoms and patient demographics to deliver a more accurate diagnosis, Browne said. 

Additionally, the University of Maryland has VisualDx integrated into its Epic EHR such that clinicians can use it via the electronic health record, or on desktop or mobile devices. 

“The best part is that we’re still bringing our expertise as trained physicians to the table when diagnosing so it truly is a tool that helps us to do our jobs more effectively and safely,” Browne added.

Browne recently had a case where a woman in her mid-fifties had come into the emergency room with an unusual growth on one of her fingers. She had been trying for weeks to care for the issue at home, which included cutting the growth off and any other means she felt necessary. All of which were to no avail as the growth continued to return and get bigger.

“She finally came into the ER and shared her story with us,” he said. “I had a few suspicions in mind for what the growth may be, but the diagnosis wasn’t immediately clear.”

Browne pulled out his smartphone to  I had used the software on my smartphone to confirm narrow the diagnosis down to a few variables. 

“After filling in the demographics, sharing a photo and receiving possible diagnoses back, I was relieved to have the second opinion on what it actually was I was looking at,” Browne said. 

He had believed he was seeing the first diagnosis recommended, which was much more life-threatening, but it was actually the second diagnosis option presented, a pyogenic granuloma.

“The biggest takeaway from this scenario other than coming to the correct conclusion was that I was also able to build a more trusting relationship with the patient,” he said. “I had been using the tool in front of her and guiding her through the final diagnosis I had come to on the platform. This made her feel much more secure that this is exactly what she had, and it eliminated the feelings she was having of being alone in the diagnosis process.”

Browne was also able to treat her issue within the emergency department and avoid sending her to another physician or running countless, potentially unnecessary tests.

This example highlights what the imaging-based clinical decision support technology brings to the table when it comes to improving care and trimming costs.

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Decision Support, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Workflow
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

RDP backdoors for $10 to hack into healthcare systems
Top Story
How to protect your network when hackers can buy backdoors for $10

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Analytics
Medical Devices

Webinars

More Webinars

Cloud Computing
Interoperability
Telehealth

Video

John Gluck of Pure Storage talks about analytics at Big Data Forum
Presentation: Finding value and taking analytics to the next level
GDPR and US healthcare
Presentation: US healthcare and GDPR - Does it really matter?
India Hook-Barnard from UC San Francisco talks about precision medicine and analytics at HIMSS Big Data Forum
Keynote presentation: Rise of the knowledge network
Michael Archuleta of Mt. San Rafael Hospital talks about data risk at Healthcare Security Forum
Presentation: Managing today's healthcare information explosion

More Stories

EHR interoperability is close

Credit: Screensnap from Sequoia Project

EHR interoperability: We're closing in on a signature moment
Women CEOs still rare in digital health startup
Women CEOs still rare in digital health startups, Rock Health says
doctor and nurse discuss EHR issues in clinical setting
A CIO's take on EHR optimization
FirstNet supports optimal first responder to hospital communications
FirstNet supports optimal first responder to hospital communications
integrating AI into Epic EHR to improve diagnoses

Credit: University of Maryland Department of Emergency Medicine on Facebook

How an academic medical center integrated AI into its Epic EHR
Mount Sinai opens biomedical blockchain research center
Mount Sinai opens biomedical blockchain research center
Senate confirms Robert Wilkie to head VA

Robert Wilkie testifying at his confirmation hearing on June 27. Credit: c-span

Senate confirms Robert Wilkie to head VA
Cleveland Clinic CEO joins Google Cloud
Toby Cosgrove joins Google Cloud