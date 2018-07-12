House forms committee to track VA Cerner EHR modernization project

Congress says it will conduct more rigorous oversight amid concerns about the project’s cost and alignment with the Defense Department’s electronic health record roll-out.
By Jessica Davis
July 12, 2018
12:45 PM
Share
VA Cerner EHR modernization project

The House Committee on Veterans Affairs approved the creation of the Subcommittee on Technology Modernization on Thursday, which will provide oversight of the VA’s EHR modernization project with Cerner.

“As the department embarks on the nation’s largest EHR overhaul, it is critical that we ensure veterans and taxpayers are protected throughout the transition,” said House VA Committee Chairman Rep. Phil Roe, R-Tennessee, in a statement. “Congress has a duty to conduct rigorous oversight every step of the way.”

The five-member committee will be led by Rep. Jim Banks, R-Indiana, with Rep. Conor Lamb, D-Pennsylvania, as ranking member. Reps. Jack Bergman, R-Michigan, Mike Coffman, R-Colorado, and Scott Peters, D-California, round out the group.

“Service members and veterans deserve a seamless, lifetime medical record and an EHR system that supports the highest quality care,” Banks said in a statement. “The goal is worthy, and the strategy incorporates years of recommendations by technical experts... However, I have no illusions about the challenge confronting VA in this monumental undertaking.”

The VA signed the EHR contract with Cerner to replace its legacy VistA EHR in May and is projected to cost about $16 billion over the next 10 years. Officials said the first go-lives will happen in the Pacific Northwest and be fully functional by 2020.

Congress has been concerned with both the price tag and the agency’s plans to share the same EHR as the Department of Defense, given the staggering challenges facing that rollout.

The VA is still waiting for a permanent VA Secretary to lead the project after David Shulkin, MD, was fired by President Donald Trump in March. Trump’s first nominee, Ronny Jackson, MD, withdrew from consideration due to workplace controversies.

DoD’s Robert Wilkie is currently awaiting a full Senate vote to officially head the agency, which he temporarily ran as acting secretary after Shukin’s departure. He overwhelmingly won the committee vote on Wednesday, and the full Senate confirmation vote is expected later this summer.

“Wilkie has the expertise and the positive attitude to take on challenges that lie ahead, and he will prove indispensable in helping transform the VA,” Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Georgia, said in a statement. “Today’s committee vote signals the broad, bipartisan support that I hope we can look forward to in his confirmation by the full Senate.”

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

University of Iowa Healthcare rolls out first autonomous AI diagnostic system cleared by the FDA

UI Health Care–Iowa River Landing in Coralville, Iowa. Credit: Google Maps

Top Story
First autonomous AI diagnostic system cleared by FDA

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Business Intelligence
Medical Devices
Network Infrastructure

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Telehealth
Privacy & Security

Video

Michael Dulin talks to HIMSS TV about advanced data
Pokemon Go leverages advanced data, why can't healthcare do the same?
Analytics: The challenges to relying on outside help
Pro CIO tip: Prioritize network infrastructure investments
Adrian Zai, director of research at Partners HealthCare, talks about healthcare innovation at Big Data Forum
If you want that competitive edge, then innovate already

More Stories

CMS says it wants to pay for more telehealth

AHRQ Office. Credit Google Street View

HHS to deep-six twenty years of evidence-based medical guidelines
Healthcare venture capital soaring toward $15 billion in 2018
VC in healthcare on track to pass $15B in 2018
NLP evolving for pop health and precision medicine
NLP evolving for pop health and precision medicine
GandCrab ransomware variant targeting legacy systems

Credit: Fortinet

What you need to know about GandCrab ransomware
VA Cerner EHR modernization project
House forms committee to track VA Cerner EHR modernization project
AI and blockchain will help hospitals adapt to value-based care

CIOs must align their goals with the requirements of payment models and deliver on patient outcomes.

AI, blockchain will help hospitals adapt to value-based care
RFID security for hospitals
RFID: 6 steps to a strong security baseline