HIMSSCast: Will the COVID-19 telehealth boom last?

The HITN team recaps ATA 2020 and recent congressional hearings, and discusses general trends in telehealth.
By Healthcare IT News
July 02, 2020
12:38 PM

Healthcare IT News Executive Editor Mike Miliard and Senior Editor Kat Jercich join host Jonah Comstock to recap what went down at the American Telemedicine Association's virtual conference last week. The team also discusses the state of telehealth more broadly, including the trends Kat observed at last week's congressional hearing.

This episode is brought to you by AmWell.

 

 

 

Telehealth: ATA president says 'we have a lot more work to do'

The successes – and pitfalls – of using telehealth for home-based primary care

How telemedicine can help close the maternal health gap

Screeners, navigators and nudgers: The future of conversational AI in healthcare

A new COVID-19 wave is coming – how can health systems prepare?

ATA CEO: 'Technology can be used to reimagine experiences'

Senator Tina Smith: 'We have to learn from our experiences' on telehealth

Hundreds of industry groups call on Congress to advance permanent telehealth reform

Senate HELP Committee weighs the future of telehealth

Telehealth's post-COVID challenge: Integrating in-person care

After initial spike, telehealth visits are on the decline, report finds

 

 

Telehealth

Teladoc completes InTouch Health acquisition

Mike Miliard
July 02, 2020

Senators call for CMS to provide plan for telehealth changes

Kat Jercich
July 02, 2020

Telehealth is an important tool for rural hospitals in treating COVID-19, research shows

Jeff Lagasse
July 02, 2020
