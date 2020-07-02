HIMSSCast: Will the COVID-19 telehealth boom last?

Healthcare IT News Executive Editor Mike Miliard and Senior Editor Kat Jercich join host Jonah Comstock to recap what went down at the American Telemedicine Association's virtual conference last week. The team also discusses the state of telehealth more broadly, including the trends Kat observed at last week's congressional hearing.

