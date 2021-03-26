Global Edition
Government & Policy

HIMSSCast: What the new info blocking rules mean for you — with Deven McGraw

Ciitizen's Deven McGraw, formerly of OCR and ONC, breaks down the big health policy changes coming our way.
By Healthcare IT News
March 26, 2021
11:19 AM
Ciitizen Chief Regulatory Officer Deven McGraw

Ciitizen Chief Regulatory Officer Deven McGraw. (Photo courtesy Ciitizen, Photo illustration by Jonah Comstock)

HIMSSCast welcomes healthcare privacy expert Deven McGraw, currently Chief Regulatory Officer for Ciitizen, who previously served as Deputy Director for Health Information Privacy at OCR, as well as Acting Chief Privacy Officer at ONC, to discuss the forthcoming information blocking rules, upcoming HIPAA overhaul, and more with host Jonah Comstock and Healthcare IT News Executive Editor Mike Miliard.

Like what you hear? Subscribe to the podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify or Google Play!

 

Talking points:

  • Challenges of complying with the new info blocking rules.
  • How the new rules flip the script on data sharing.
  • Info blocking rules vs CMS rules on APIs.
  • Patient right of access, and form and format requirements.
  • Market opportunities created by the new rules.
  • What could happen next with national privacy legislation?
  • Defining health data for legislative purposes.
  • Looking at the upcoming updated HIPAA rules.
  • Privacy implications of vaccine credentialing.
  • Misconceptions about when HIPAA applies.
  • What Ciitizen is working on these days.
  • Deven’s parting advice on the info blocking rules.

More about this episode:

Privacy protections to encourage use of health-relevant digital data in a learning health system 
(Deven's paper with Ken Mandel)

Ciitizen's website

HHS publishes final regs on info blocking, interoperability

HIMSSCast: How providers and payers should be preparing for new info blocking and patient access rules

ONC officials offer update on information blocking rules compliance

Info blocking compliance date nears: Legal experts offer toolkit to help

COVID-19 highlights the importance of ONC info blocking rules, says Rucker

Healthcare industry groups react to extended info blocking compliance timeline

HHS floats major changes to HIPAA Privacy Rule

HIMSSCast: HIPAA Privacy Rule proposed changes what they mean and what to expect

Office of Civil Rights extends comment period on changes to HIPAA privacy rule

Three ways providers get HIPAA right of access wrong

How to solve the 'Goldilocks' dilemma of health data sharing?

Apple requires COVID-19 vaccine passport developers to work with public health authorities

Topics: 
Government & Policy

More regional news

COVID-19 passport

Credit: Shutterstock

European leaders call for EU-wide vaccine passport as ‘a matter of urgency’

By
Tammy Lovell
March 26, 2021
Saudi German Health Group, KSA

Credit: Philips

Philips to work with Saudi German Health Group to tackle sleep disorders in KSA

By
Rachel McArthur
March 26, 2021
children's hospital pandemic CIOs

Credit: blackCAT/Getty Images

CIOs at children's hospitals share lessons from a year of turmoil

By
Bill Siwicki
March 26, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

Reading Hospital Pennsylvania vaccine RFID

Pennsylvania's Reading Hospital. (Credit: Reading Hospital)
RFID tech helps Reading Hospital boost volume of COVID-19 vaccinations

Most Read

For next steps on telehealth, look to the states
UK to share genomics expertise to identify COVID-19 variants
UK tech company launches global COVID and vaccination passport
Telehealth fraud: Tampa pharmacy owner faces 10 years for $931M conspiracy
Biden appoints Rear Admiral Susan Orsega as acting surgeon general
NHS to start recording COVID-19 vaccine ethnicity data

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Patient Engagement
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Population Health
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

HIMSS Media top stories
AstraZeneca vaccine shows 79% efficacy; VA to review EHR modernization program
Kelvin Coleman, executive director of the National Cyber Security Alliance
How cybercriminals exploit COVID-19, and how to protect against them
Sponsored by
Red Hat's Healthcare Market Leader Atif Chaughtai
Leveraging AI, ML to create an effective strategy for clinical reasoning
LifeBridge Health CIO Tressa Springmann
CIO Spotlight: Tressa Springmann of LifeBridge Health

More Stories

COVID-19 recovery plan, Wales
Welsh health minister announces £100M COVID-19 recovery package for NHS Wales
Health cluster portugal, cataract surgery

Credit: Shutterstock

Portuguese value-based healthcare project receives...
A person using a tablet for a video call with a doctor.

(Credit: GettyImages)

Cardiac patients in Tasmania can now seek digital...
Vivek Murthy in a mask

Photo by Caroline Brehman-Pool/Getty Images

Senate confirms Murthy, Levine as Surgeon General and Assistant HHS Secretary
Doctor on the phone Photo by SDI Productions/Getty Images

Photo by SDI Productions/Getty Images

AHIP, others applaud House bill focused on audio-only telehealth for Medicare Advantage
Red Hat's Healthcare Market Leader Atif Chaughtai
Leveraging AI, ML to create an effective strategy for clinical reasoning
UAE, UAE-UK Sovereign Investment Partnership

Credit: Mubadala

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala contributes £800M towards UK life...
The Cerner logo

Photo: HIMSS Media

Cerner makes moves into the life insurance game