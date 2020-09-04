Global Edition
HIMSSCast: The US needs a patient identification strategy yesterday

Joined by Tom Leary and David Gray of HIMSS Government Relations, the team recaps the recent HHS working session.
By Healthcare IT News
September 04, 2020
10:43 AM

Earlier this week, an HHS working session met to discuss a long-simmering topic in American health policy: the need for a universal patient-identification strategy. In this episode of HIMSSCast, host Jonah Comstock and Senior Editor Kat Jercich welcome HIMSS VP of Government Relations Tom Leary and Government Relations Senior Manager David Gray to the podcast to discuss the events of the working session, the history and current state of patient identification in the United States, and why this topic is so important in this pandemic moment.

 

More about this episode:

Accurate patient matching is even more vital amidst the COVID-19 crisis, say industry groups

House votes to overturn unique patient identifier ban

HIMSS Becomes Founding Member of Patient ID Now Coalition (himss.org)

