HIMSSCast: The US needs a patient identification strategy yesterday

Earlier this week, an HHS working session met to discuss a long-simmering topic in American health policy: the need for a universal patient-identification strategy. In this episode of HIMSSCast, host Jonah Comstock and Senior Editor Kat Jercich welcome HIMSS VP of Government Relations Tom Leary and Government Relations Senior Manager David Gray to the podcast to discuss the events of the working session, the history and current state of patient identification in the United States, and why this topic is so important in this pandemic moment.

