Global Edition
Telehealth

HIMSSCast: Trump's executive order on telehealth

President Trump says telehealth is here to stay. But what exactly does that mean?
By Healthcare IT News
August 05, 2020
05:26 PM

On Monday, President Trump dropped a surprise executive order making regulatory allowances for telehealth permanent. But what exactly does that mean? And how much authority does Trump have to make his pronouncement a reality? HIMSS Media editors Jonah Comstock, Mike Miliard, Susan Morse and Kat Jercich answer these questions and more in this breaking news edition of HIMSSCast.

 

Mentioned in this episode:

Telehealth to become permanent under Trump executive order

CMS proposes telehealth changes under Trump executive order

The Executive Order

Topics: 
Telehealth

More regional news

RPM market will double in next five years, predict stakeholders

By
Kat Jercich
August 05, 2020
Greene County General quickly transitions school telehealth to countywide program

Lisa Bredeweg conducting a telehealth visit at Greene County General Hospital’s My Linton Clinic.

Greene County General quickly transitions school telehealth to countywide program

By
Bill Siwicki
August 05, 2020
livongo products

Teladoc Health absorbs chronic care company Livongo in $18.5B merger

By
Laura Lovett
August 05, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story
Telehealth seems here to stay – so how can it be improved?

Most Read

Legislators and healthcare orgs rally in favor of bipartisan telehealth bill
COVID-19: Malaysia’s pandemic approaches and its impact on telehealth
RPM market will double in next five years, predict stakeholders
COVID-19: Lessons from Thailand’s BIDI & Samitivej Group of Hospitals
'Flattening the curve' with virtual care in Australia
How wearable tech can enable seamless RPM during COVID-19

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence
Cloud Computing

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Preparing for the inevitable second wave of COVID-19
Using blockchain to address COVID-19 pandemic
COVID-19 sparks debate on future of healthcare
Consumer health competitors seek funding as doctors, hospitals seek COVID-19 relief

More Stories

Lifestyle Medical’s RPM program shows improved outcomes during pandemic

Lifestyle Medical Founder Dr. Wayne Dysinger and one of his patients in one of the practice’s unusual consulting rooms.

Lifestyle Medical’s RPM program shows improved outcomes during pandemic
Doctor wearing mask
Digital Health: Enabling the post-COVID-19 transition in cancer care

"The system either queries the expert to diagnose the patient based on their chest X-ray and medical records, or makes the diagnosis itself by solely looking at their X-ray," CSAIL researchers explain.

New AI diagnostic tool knows when to defer to a human, MIT researchers say
Using blockchain to address COVID-19 pandemic
New model draws on hospital data to help health officials time COVID-19 lockdowns

CDC Global, Flickr

CDC director: COVID-19 reporting change was made without agency's input
Epic EHR-linked telehealth skyrockets at Children’s Colorado

Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora.

Epic EHR-linked telehealth skyrockets at Children’s Colorado
How to create and maintain a productive, secure home work environment