HIMSSCast: Trump's executive order on telehealth

On Monday, President Trump dropped a surprise executive order making regulatory allowances for telehealth permanent. But what exactly does that mean? And how much authority does Trump have to make his pronouncement a reality? HIMSS Media editors Jonah Comstock, Mike Miliard, Susan Morse and Kat Jercich answer these questions and more in this breaking news edition of HIMSSCast.

