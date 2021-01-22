HIMSSCast: Telehealth policy under the Biden administration

On today's HIMSSCast, host Jonah Comstock and Healthcare IT News Senior Editor Kat Jercich welcome eMocha CEO Sebastian Seiguer to look ahead at the Biden administration and discuss what needs to happen next for telehealth. In particular, we look at vaccine distribution as a medication adherence problem, the important role of finance reform, and much more.

Talking points:

How 2020 changed healthcare.

Telehealth largely hasn’t addressed care disparities.

The importance of asynchronous care toward addressing chronic conditions.

How the COVID-19 telehealth boom has and hasn’t affected asynchronous virtual care.

What regulators can do to make next-gen health tools accessible.

Changing incentives by moving to value-based care.

To make machine learning and AI work, we need better data.

The importance of continued federal COVID-19 relief.

COVID-19’s effect on school-based health.

How can we use technology to support the vaccine rollout?

Vaccine administration is a medication adherence problem.

Interstate licensure as a barrier to access.

Let’s redefine medication adherence.

