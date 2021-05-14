Global Edition
HIMSSCast: Security at smart hospitals

Cybersecurity expert Thanos Drougkas explains how COVID-19 has changed the threat landscape around smart hospitals – and how administrators should respond to potential attacks.
By Healthcare IT News
May 14, 2021
10:39 AM

Thanos Drougkas, a network and information security expert at the ‎European Union Agency for Network and Information Security (ENISA).

Photoillustration: Jonah Comstock

Smart hospital rooms are on the horizon, with some medical centers already rolling them out. In addition to cost and logistics as limiting factors, health systems must consider cybersecurity and resilience when implementing smart room technology. 

On today's episode HITN Senior Editor Kat Jercich speaks with Thanos Drougkas, a network and information security expert at the European Union Agency for Network and Information Security (ENISA).

This is part three of a three-part podcast series on hospital network security brought to you by Aruba Networks.

Like what you hear? Subscribe to the podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify or Google Play!

 

 

Talking points:

  • What is a smart hospital?
  • Advantages of remote patient monitoring and smart hospital tech.
  • Security challenges of smart hospitals.
  • Cybersecurity threats: Looking beyond the malicious outsider.
  • How the pandemic has affected smart hospitals.
  • How cybersecurity threats can impact patient care.
  • Best practices for smart hospital security.
     

More about this episode:

Understanding smart hospitals and why most aren't there yet

Smart buildings present a unique healthcare cybersecurity threat

How to assess the security of hospital IoT

How healthcare organizations can enhance RPM security, resiliency

