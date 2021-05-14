HIMSSCast: Security at smart hospitals

Smart hospital rooms are on the horizon, with some medical centers already rolling them out. In addition to cost and logistics as limiting factors, health systems must consider cybersecurity and resilience when implementing smart room technology.

On today's episode HITN Senior Editor Kat Jercich speaks with Thanos Drougkas, a network and information security expert at the European Union Agency for Network and Information Security (ENISA).

Talking points:

What is a smart hospital?

Advantages of remote patient monitoring and smart hospital tech.

Security challenges of smart hospitals.

Cybersecurity threats: Looking beyond the malicious outsider.

How the pandemic has affected smart hospitals.

How cybersecurity threats can impact patient care.

Best practices for smart hospital security.



More about this episode:

