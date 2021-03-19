HIMSSCast: Promoting vaccine equity for all, a Q1 US policy update

We're getting on toward the end of the quarter, so we've welcomed back the HIMSS Government Relations team – SVP of Government Relations Tom Leary, Senior Director Jeff Coughlin and Director for Government Relations and Health Policy David Gray – to share impressions, hopes and predictions for the new Biden Administration.

From the HIMSS Media side, host Jonah Comstock, Healthcare IT News Executive Editor Mike Miliard and HITN Senior Editor Kat Jercich led the conversation.

This episode was recorded on Thursday March 10th, just before President Biden's prime time address and about a week before Xavier Becerra's confirmation vote.

Talking points:

Prioritizing equity and access in vaccine distribution.

HIMSS’ letter to the Biden administration.

What can we learn from the American Rescue Act?

Spending billions to save trillions – modernizing public health.

What to expect when the info-blocking rules kick in.

The role of the government, if any, in vaccine credentialing.

Broadband and health equity.

Predictions and expectations about Biden’s healthcare appointees, from HHS to FDA.

Impacts of the Democratic Party’s slim majority.

